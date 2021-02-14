Morecambe’s Yann Songo’o faces 12 game suspension for using homophobic slur

Yann Songo’o is facing a six to 12 game suspension

In a report from The Athletic, the incident took place during the 45-minute mark of last month’s match between Morecambe and Tranmere.

After calling the opposing player a “f****t”, the 29-year-old was swiftly removed from the game and given a red card by referee Paul Howard.

Songo has now been charged with an “aggravated breach of FA Rule E3” which can potentially lead to suspension between six and 12 matches.

“It is alleged that the midfielder used abusive and/or insulting language towards an opponent during the 45th minute of the fixture, which is contrary to FA Rule E3.1, and that this constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’, as defined in a FA Rule E3.2, because the language included a reference to sexual orientation.

“Yann Songo’o has until Wednesday 24 February 2021 to provide a response,” the FA statement concluded.

In recent years The FA has stood in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Their campaign Football v Homophobia was created to “raise awareness” and oppose anti-LGBTQ+ behaviour within its players and fans alike.

“This is a time to acknowledge some of the good work taking place in this field by policymakers and campaigners alike.

“[…] I’m proud to see the range of work being done to embrace people from right across the LGBT community,” said Martin Glenn, former chief officer of The FA.

Songo’o has not released a statement.