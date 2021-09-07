Moordale’s going through some major changes in new Sex Education trailer

The new trailer for Sex Education teases major drama for the students at Moordale.

After being hailed the “sex school,” brand new headmistress Hope (Jemima Kirke) arrives with an iron fist to fix Moordale’s steamy reputation.

“Seems that there are students here who get a kick out of giving us a bad name. It changes today,” she says in her controversial welcome speech, which is followed by the school receiving an extreme makeover.

Otis (Asa Butterfield) – sporting a new moustache – tries to hide his secret hookup, while Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) plan to take their relationship to the next level.

Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) also discovers feminism, Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way and, of course, there’s more trials and tribulations in Otis and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) relationship. There’s a goat too.

Premiering 17 September, the series will also see the return of Patricia Allison, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, Chaneil Kular and Simone Ashley.

Deep breath for even more star power: Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Sami Outalbali, Chinenye Ezeudu, Anne-Marie Duff, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, James Purefoy, Samantha Spiro, Hannah Waddingham and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

Season three also welcomes singer and actor Dua Saleh as Cal, a non-binary student who clashes with Hope, as well as Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs, who joins the Groff family as Peter Groff, the former headmaster’s “more successful/less modest” older brother.

Watch the brand new trailer for Sex Education season three here or below.