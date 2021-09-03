8 next-gen LGBTQ+ creators recall their Moments of Pride with Calvin Klein

Shiraz opens up about the power of showing raw authentic queer spirit online. They say: “My proud moment was my first video where I was openly gay and I got so much positive feedback that I was not expecting. I felt so accepted and valid and supported and just having an online queer community is so amazing it’s such a safe space.”

And when speaking about safe spaces, it’s no secret the queer club is the place to go. Confessions on the dancefloor is not a myth, it’s a rite of passage. Shiann shares their coming out story, which involved them telling their best friend. “I said, ‘Ash I have something to tell you: I like girls too.’ They literally let out the biggest smile, laughed and said ‘Shiann, we are literally at a gay club right now, also I knew this.’ I actually can’t tell you how many steps my phone recorded that day, we danced the night away surrounded by a community I never knew was so close. The feeling of liberation I experienced that night was something I had never felt before and something I’d never sacrifice again.”

Finding someone you trust enough to confide in is a common thread. Sam recalls: “Coming out to my best friend at 13, was an important watershed moment for me. I think it’s my favourite memory because it started my journey of self discovery leading me to be here. Still learning nonetheless but being at a stage, where I can be free and happy and live unapologetically as me.” This freedom is definitely a euphoric feeling. Max adds: “I look at being gay as a gift, I get such an interesting oulook on life and I’ve met so many amazing people purely because of who I am.”