MØ: “We owe so much to the gays in pop music”

Like most artists, MØ has had to reconcile with the reality of how the industry has been impacted over the last two years. With time at her disposal, the Danish singer-songwriter returned home to decompress. MØ’s last industry record hit the shelves in 2018. Greeted with acclaim and reeling off back to back success, the musician was riding a high. Over the last few years, MØ’s imprint can be found on the global charts. With two greatly successful LPs and hit collaborations (Cold Water featuring Justin Bieber and Major Lazer with DJ Snake on the anthem Lean On), the singer garnered success across the industry.

Now, in her latest creative project, the Scandinavian is facing her fears and feelings head-on. MØ took her time into buoyant dance-pop for darker, introspective tracks that tied into her reckoning with mental health and wellbeing. “Throughout the whole time writing this album, I really felt like I was getting back into myself in a new way,” she tells GAY TIMES over Zoom. It’s not the first time MØ has been emotionally candid, but, she admits, she’s at a time in her life where she is actively prioritising her health. “If you don’t put health first then there’s nothing to build a career on. It’s not sustainable”.

GAY TIMES catches up with the Danish singer-songwriter to talk about mental health, new music and what makes a good LGBTQ+ ally.

Your third album, Motordrome, is on its way to fans, how are you feeling about the release?

I’m so excited that my album is coming out so I’m feeling super excited and nervous. This album was done during a time in my life when a lot of things were changing. It was a tough time, but a very important time so the songs are very personal. Even though people’s lives and circumstances are different from mine, I hope that some people can take something from those songs and find inspiration, healing or energy, because that’s what I do as a listener.

Many of your new songs navigate your experience with anxiety and mental health. Did you find it cathartic to channel that discomfort through your music?

In the beginning, I experienced these panic attacks. I’m privileged that I never had to be in a situation where I felt like I was losing control mentally. But, experiencing that for the first time was just so overwhelming and so scary. I was super scared to talk about it, even though I know it would help the process because it was so new for me. But when I then started, I discovered that it was definitely a way for me to see things a bit clearer. It felt good to open up also through conversations when writing the songs and that was so healing.

It felt a little heavier writing about things like that than then before than if I was going through heartache or a confusing time. I would write about it and it would be a sadness that turned into energy with mental health. This time around it definitely felt heavier and a bit more complex. It was like building a little shelter one brick at a time. There are not any conclusions on the album, but it’s all a little glimpse of clarity.

In your song Live To Regret, you open with lyrics dwelling on your inability to reach peace. How much closer do you feel to achieving that moment of calm?

Right after I experienced these panic attacks it felt very hopeless and overwhelming. It’s like ‘What the fuck is going on’ and questioning if this is going to be the way I feel forever. At that time, I remember feeling so much self-blame. I was whipping myself for allowing myself not to react to the things like the people that were toxic to me or a situation that was not good for me. I think that is the value of regret and that was what I was referring to.

When my career started happening, I was riding a high so I actually don’t blame myself for certain things where I should have set up boundaries or demanded to be respected in this situation. I was very naive and very spoiled in a way. I can say that now, but I know in my situation, I was really doing my best to be a good team player. I really didn’t know what it took to be a boss, especially in a very male dominant old school world where I didn’t have a lot of tools. So, the only way for me to move forward is by trying to not be scared to take up the conflict. I know it will still be a struggle and it’s going to be a process that takes time.