MNEK, Girl In Red, Arlo Parks in Forbes’ infamous 30 Under 30 List

Forbes’ annual Europe entertainment list has honoured a handful of brilliant breakout LGBTQ+ stars.

Forbes described their ranking lists as an opportunity to “reflect, and champion, global demand for more diversity in the industry”.

British actress Emma Corrin, who recently rose to fame as Diana, Princess of Wales on the fourth season of The Crown has been awarded a coveted spot on the list.

“Being able to play young women finding themselves and overcoming obstacles is such an honour, but I intend to use my platform to write and produce, so I should hope that the roles I play will continue to push me as an actor, no matter what age I am,” Corrin told Forbes.

Marie Ulven aka Girl In Red was also recognised on this year’s list. Girl In Red has made waves in the music industry making open, thoughtfully queer pop.

Girl In Red has made a name for herself as a rising star in the LGBTQ+ community and has been pushing ahead with a highly-anticipated debut record If I Could Make It Go Quiet.

Arlo Parks has also been honoured with a spot on the 30 Under 30 list. Parks is a Gen Z trailblazer in the making.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter has captivated audiences with her hushed ethereal sound and achieved critical acclaim for her debut record Collapsed in Sunbeams which peaked at number three on the U.K. albums chart.