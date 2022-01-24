M&Ms characters receive a redesign to be more “inclusive”

The makers of M&Ms have introduced a new “inclusive” look for its famous characters.
Over the last few decades, the red, blue, green, yellow, orange and brown M&Ms persona’s have been a staple in pop-culture advertisements.
Now, in 2022 the iconic characters are set to usher in a more “diverse” era.
Mars, Incorporated, which is the organisation behind the M&Ms brand, announced that they would be introducing a more “inclusive” redesign of the beloved mascots.
The initiative was introduced as part of a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”
Two of the most notable changes includes the redesign of the green and brown M&Ms.
Instead of wearing her signature booties, the green character sports a pair of sneakers that showcase her ‘effortless confidence.”
The company also said that the new set of shoes would better reflect the character’s “empowerment as a strong female.”
The brown M&M also saw a change to her footwear. She now wears a pair of pumps that are at a “sensible” height.
In terms of the relationship between the green and brown M&M, the two will display a friendlier dynamic by “throwing shine and not shade.”
Other changes include the anxious orange M&M “embracing his true self” and the red M&M being “nicer” to his friends.
Under the redesign, the brand will track the impact of its mission while offering an array of new resources to promote diversity.
“Studies show our desire to belong is as strong as our desire to be loved, and that desire is common for all people irrespective of culture, race, ethnicity, geography, or location,” the brand said in a press release.
“M&M’s used this insight to create the M&M’s FUNd to track the brand’s impact on our mission, which will offer resources, mentorship, opportunities and financial support in the arts and entertainment space to help ensure people have access to experiences where everyone feels they belong.”
Since the announcement, Twitter users have poked fun at the redesign with various jokes and memes.
One user tweeted: “We said RESIGN EMINEM not REDESIGN M&M’s.”
Another user said: “They told green m&m she couldn’t go to euphoria high school anymore.”
While many teased the brand, conservative figures like Tucker Carlson slammed the redesign for making the green and brown characters “androgynous.”
“M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous,” he said.
“Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity. They won.”
Check out more funny tweets regarding the characters new looks below.
they told green m&m she couldn’t go to euphoria high school anymore pic.twitter.com/IOVqGVZmlC
— alex (@alex_abads) January 20, 2022
We said RESIGN EMINEM not REDESIGN M&M’s https://t.co/kywFdIwMK4
— Small Crimes (@JasMoneyRecords) January 20, 2022
i will not buy another pack of m&ms until there is an m&m with ibs https://t.co/mYWjA0zsGZ
— will (@fuckmarrywill) January 20, 2022
The official pitch of the M&M’s rebrand: pic.twitter.com/gnJVHTkWoS
— Liam Gareau (@liamgareau) January 20, 2022
iiiii actually propose that we take green m&m’s redesign in a completely new direction pic.twitter.com/cq5xqcXENj
— KimberlyColors (@kimberly_colors) January 21, 2022
this is the only m&m’s discourse that matters
pic.twitter.com/25bHknMSKD
— in(evita)ble (@aguaardientes) January 23, 2022
Me yesterday watching people debate over the green m&m’s knee high boots pic.twitter.com/irTfgM477b
— Michael 💧 (@mce1201) January 22, 2022
I wish M&M’s had changed the green and brown m&m’s pronouns to they/them. Can y’all imagine how triggered the right would be?🤣😆
— Y’all hurry up🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈🇺🇸 (@catfishyak) January 22, 2022