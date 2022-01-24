M&Ms characters receive a redesign to be more “inclusive”

The makers of M&Ms have introduced a new “inclusive” look for its famous characters.

Over the last few decades, the red, blue, green, yellow, orange and brown M&Ms persona’s have been a staple in pop-culture advertisements.

Now, in 2022 the iconic characters are set to usher in a more “diverse” era.

Mars, Incorporated, which is the organisation behind the M&Ms brand, announced that they would be introducing a more “inclusive” redesign of the beloved mascots.

The initiative was introduced as part of a “global commitment to creating a world where everyone feels they belong and society is inclusive.”

Two of the most notable changes includes the redesign of the green and brown M&Ms.

Instead of wearing her signature booties, the green character sports a pair of sneakers that showcase her ‘effortless confidence.”

The company also said that the new set of shoes would better reflect the character’s “empowerment as a strong female.”

The brown M&M also saw a change to her footwear. She now wears a pair of pumps that are at a “sensible” height.

In terms of the relationship between the green and brown M&M, the two will display a friendlier dynamic by “throwing shine and not shade.”