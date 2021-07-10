MJ Rodriguez and Sarah Paulson earn HCA TV awards nominations

The Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards are right around the corner and LGBTQ+ television series have swept the nominations list.
The nominees were announced by Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s McKenna Grace and Home Before Dark’s Brooklyn Prince during a live stream event.
Samira Wiley was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama for her role in The Handmaids Tale.
Sarah Paulson and Emma Corrin secured nominations for Best Actress in a Streaming Service, Drama for Racheted and The Crown respectively.
MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Billy Porter, and Jason Rodriguez earned nominations for their work on the hit FX series Pose. The groundbreaking show also earned a nomination for Best Cable Series.
Glee fan favourite Alex Newell has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.
NBC racked in the most nominations for traditional broadcasting networks with a total of 30 noms.
Netflix took the crown for having the most nominations for streaming services with 28 noms across multiple categories.
The inaugural show is set to take place on on 22 August 2021 at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA.
Check out a few of the categories below and read the full nomination list here.
Best Animated Series or Animated Television Movie (5)
Animaniacs (Hulu)
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Invincible (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series (6)
30 for 30 (ESPN)
Allen vs. Farrow (HBO)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
The Vow (HBO)
Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)
Best Streaming Docuseries, Documentary Television Movie, or Non-Fiction Series (9)
1971: The Year Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)
American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix)
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix)
Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (HBO Max)
Kid 90s (Hulu)
Murder Among Mormons (Netflix)
P!nk: All I Know So Far (Amazon Prime Video)
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Netflix)
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Sketch Series, Variety Series, Talk Show, or Comedy/Variety Special (6)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Streaming Sketch Series, Variety Series, Talk Show, or Comedy/Variety Special (6)
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
Friends: The Reunion Special (HBO Max)
Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist (Amazon Prime Video)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max)
Best Broadcast Network Reality Series, Competition Series, or Game Show (5)
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Holey Moley (ABC)
Shark Tank (ABC)
The Masked Singer (FOX)
The Voice (NBC)
Best Cable or Streaming Reality Series, Competition Series, or Game Show (6)
Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)
Nailed It (Netflix)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Selena + Chef (HBO Max)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Live-Action Television Movie (6)
Euphoria Two-Part Special (HBO)
Fargo (FX)
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Undoing (HBO)
Your Honor (Showtime)
Best Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Live-Action Television Movie (5)
Hamilton (Disney+)
Small Axe (Amazon Prime Video)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie (7)
Bryan Cranston – Your Honor (Showtime)
Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)
Colman Domingo – Euphoria Two-Part Special (HBO)
Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)
Joel Edgerton – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Leslie Odom Jr. – Hamilton (Disney+)
Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie (7)
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (NatGeo)
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Zendaya – Euphoria Two-Part Special (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Movie (7)
Bill Camp – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (NatGeo)
Daveed Diggs – Hamilton (Disney+)
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Prime Video)
Randall Park – WandaVision (Disney+)
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy (6)
Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Corey Reynolds – Resident Alien (SYFY)
Dwayne Johnson – Young Rock (NBC)
John Clarence Stewart – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)
Skylar Astin – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Best Streaming Series, Comedy (6)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Girls5Eva (Peacock)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy (5)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Hailee Steinfeld – Dickinson (Apple TV+)
Cristin Milioti – Made for Love (HBO Max)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Best Cable Series, Drama (6)
Cruel Summer (Freeform)
Gangs of London (AMC)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Perry Mason (HBO)
Pose (FX)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)