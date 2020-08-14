Miley Cyrus shares self-directed video for massive new disco anthem Midnight Sky

Miley Cyrus’ new song is absolutely huge.

Inspired by rock superstars Debbie Harry, Joan Jett and Stevie Nicks (according to a statement), Midnight Sky is a confident, disco-tinged banger in which the singer boldly celebrates her independence.

“I was born to run, I don’t belong to anyone,” she sings on the empowering track, which is a shoo-in for any break-up playlist. “I don’t need to be loved by you. Fire in my lungs, can’t bite the devil on my tongue. I don’t need to be loved by you.”

Directed by Miley, the visual introduces the singer-songwriter’s Joan Jett-inspired pixie mullet in various scenarios, from laying in the nude amongst colourful gumballs to owning the mic in a room with a disco ball and statues of jungle animals.

“I think all of us are just feeling like we’re expanding. We are declaring what we find acceptable and not, where our morals and our values lie,” Miley said of the track in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “I felt like my story and my narrative had kind of been told for me over the past year.