Miley Cyrus proposes “three-way” with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

She’s just being Miley and we STAN!
Miley Cyrus is known for two things her incredible talent and unapologetic approach to life.
Her latest comment on Shawn Mendes’s recent TikTok post is a testament to this.
In the video, the Stitches singer and his girlfriend/pop singer Camila Cabello are seen dueting to Cyrus’s iconic track The Climb.
Staying true to her glorious form, queen Miley took to the comment section of the video to show her appreciation for the performance by saying “Let’s have a three-way.”
The comment was spotted by the Instagram account commentsbycelebs, which posted the video and Cryus’s response.
This isn’t the first time Miley has interacted with people’s TikTok’s.
Over the past couple of months, Miley has commented on videos that use the caption “If Miley Cyrus comments.[…]”
One user posted “If Miley Cyrus comments on this, I’ll do whatever she tells me to do.” which then prompted Cyrus to comment “f*** someone in your parent’s bed”
Another TikTok user said she would get “whatever Miley comments” tattoed and the Plastic Hearts singer commented “‘Yes. I’ve worn the Golden G String'” with laughing emojis.
On top of being the best thing about TikTok, Miley Cyrus has had quite a busy year with the release of her latest album Plastic Hearts.
Cyrus’ seventh album is her first since her 2017 country-pop effort Younger Now.
It includes disco-tinged banger Midnight Sky, which hit the UK top five, as well as Cyrus’ fan-favourite covers of Heart of Glass and Zombie.
Other collaborations include Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Steve Nicks, and Dua Lipa.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
@jjlippmanI practiced my transitions for this,,,, @mileycyrus ##mileycyrus ILL GET A TATTOO OF WHATEVER YOU COMMENT (my first tattoo)