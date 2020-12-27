Miley Cyrus proposes “three-way” with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

She’s just being Miley and we STAN!

Miley Cyrus is known for two things her incredible talent and unapologetic approach to life.

Her latest comment on Shawn Mendes’s recent TikTok post is a testament to this.

In the video, the Stitches singer and his girlfriend/pop singer Camila Cabello are seen dueting to Cyrus’s iconic track The Climb.

Staying true to her glorious form, queen Miley took to the comment section of the video to show her appreciation for the performance by saying “Let’s have a three-way.”

The comment was spotted by the Instagram account commentsbycelebs, which posted the video and Cryus’s response.

This isn’t the first time Miley has interacted with people’s TikTok’s.