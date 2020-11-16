Miley Cyrus’ new album features some exciting (and surprising) guest stars

Miley Cyrus has shared the tracklist for Plastic Hearts.

Fronted by the disco-tinged banger Midnight Sky, the singer’s seventh studio album will be her first full-length collection since Younger Now, which leaned towards a country-pop sound.

There’s 12 tracks on the standard edition of Plastic Hearts, including collaborations with Dua Lipa on Prisoner, Billy Idol on Night Crawling and Joan Jett on Bad Karma.

The deluxe has three extra tracks, which comprise of Miley’s fan-favourite Heart of Glass (Blondie) and Zombie (The Cranberries) covers, plus the Stevie Nicks-assisted remix of Midnight Sky.

Miley also shared two alternative covers, both of which feature the same hot pink, Jett-inspired image from the original, but in colour and black and white options – see below.