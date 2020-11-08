Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks have finally collaborated and it’s ICONIC

Can we say banger?!

Pop songstress Miley Cyrus has dropped another showstopping track with her new track Edge of Midnight.

Featuring the classic Stevie Nicks track Edge of Seventeen, the two effortlessly meld their vocals and styles together to create the ultimate listening experience.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Cryus opened up about sampling Nicks’s iconic track, stating: “I have the coolest letter ever from Stevie. I sent her the song […] and she said: ‘you can borrow from me anytime’ […].”

When it comes to paying homage to her musical heroes, Miss Cyrus has done that and then some during this new era.

She has covered Hall and Oates, Maneater, The Cranberries, Zombie, Blondie, Heart Of Glass, and Britney Spears, Gimme More and more.

The infectious Edge of Midnight will be featured on Cyrus’s upcoming album Plastic Hearts, which will be released on 27 November.

The Party In The U.S.A singer opened up about the new album in a lengthy Instagram post describing her excitement for this new era.

“If you’re reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level,” she told fans. “I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life.

“But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

The album will include Cyrus’ critically-acclaimed disco-tinged banger Midnight Sky as well as collaborations with Dua Lipa and Billy Idol.

Listen to the full track below or here.