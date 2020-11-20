Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa wreak bloody havoc in Prisoner video

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa have joined forces for a brand new single, and it’s a smasher.

Prisoner, the second single from the former’s new album Plastic Hearts, is an infectious disco-rock anthem in which the stars plead with a love interest to “let me go”.

Directed by Cyrus and Alana O’Herlihy, the vintage-inspired visual is a bloody affair, following the pair as they embark on a trip across town before performing the track in a grungy club.

The outro features a title card from Cyrus, which states: “In loving memory of all my exes, eat s–t,” and a clip of legendary drag queen Divine saying, “I’m a free woman now and my life is just ready to begin.”

Plastic Hearts, Cyrus’ seventh album and first since her 2017 country-pop effort Younger Now, will be released 27 November by RCA Records.

It will include disco-tinged banger Midnight Sky, which recently made its first appearance in the UK top five, as well as Cyrus’ fan-favourite covers of Heart of Glass and Zombie.

Lipa is one of four collaborations: Billy Idol features on Night Crawling; Joan Jett on Bad Karma; and Steve Nicks on Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix).

Prisoner is now available on iTunes and streaming services – watch the video here or below.