Milan Garçon on their rise in the ballroom community and Legendary season 2

Do you remember the first ball you ever walked in?

The first time I ever walked in a mainstream ball in ballroom I got stacked, which means they voted over me, they voted for the other person. This is my first time ever walking and I’m coming to get my 10s, I have no clue what’s going on and they’re like, ‘There are no 10s, walk, pump, you’re battling her.’ I’m like ‘Oh my god, oh my god.’ So, they choose over me and I’m over it – I’m highly competitive, so I am pissed – but I let that go and still have a good time at the ball. My house family explained to me what was going on and why it went that way and I was like ‘Okay, I understand.’ The next time we had our house ball, which was a month or two later, it was major. Everyone in the ballroom scene was there. So me and my sister Mermaid were in Grand March, we both walk runway and are like identical twins, no shade. When we came out for Grand March, not a lot of people in ballroom knew who we were but we kept getting reposted. We then walked our first ball together a few months later during the Dorian Corey Awards Ball in 2019. We both won, it was a big thing and from there we’ve been M&M – the Garçon girls.

What are three common misconceptions when it comes to ballroom culture?

One thing is, we don’t have that much ballroom representation in the media, we really just have Pose and Legendary. But we are very much out here, we are not a community that comes out after dark anymore. We’re visible. But I feel like, especially with Pose since it’s set in certain decades, people think that ballroom is just like how it is on Pose. But, it has evolved. Ballroom is also international, some people think that ballroom is just in New York City or you have to be in a major city. Ballroom is everywhere! In my house alone we have chapters in nearly every state, we have chapters overseas. We have a Paris chapter that’s really strong, a Dutch chapter, we have members in Amsterdam. The ballroom scene in Brazil is really up and coming and those girls vogue down. They are still really fresh and there is all this excitement. They are going through this progression and it’s really dope to watch.

We have to talk about your iconic house, House of Comme Des Garçon! What does a day to day look like in the Garçon family?

A day-to-day is literally hours of laughter, there is something wrong with my house. We think everything is a joke. It’s also a very professional house. We have a section of the house that does not walk balls, they are solely our members that have very strong professional ties and trailblazers in their respective industries. We really like to highlight that. The House of Garçon, we’re very big on all around life, not just your ballroom career. They want to make sure that whatever career you’re reaching for, there is something or someone in the house that can get you there. They also care about your personal well being as well. There are a lot of check-ins to make sure everyone is doing okay.

That sounds amazing. That actually leads me to your house’s time on Legendary. Out of the nine episodes, which ball was your favourite?

My favourite would have to be…I either choose between Tinsletown or the Ice House. In Tinsletown I was up in the air feeling my jush, but I think I would have to say the Ice House episode. It was my favourite moment, my favourite ball because I tried a new category. It was a category that I loved, before ever even thinking I could walk face. I love watching all the clips and seeing all the femme queens from the 80s, 90s and early 2000s serving face. I did a lot of studying when I was on the show to make sure that I was going to represent myself and my house at my best, but it’s something that comes naturally because I model – no shade. Once I kind of took the pressure off of looking good for ballroom, looking good for the Garçon’s and looking good for myself, I just went out there and was like, ‘Girl, just go out there and model miss thang, but move slowly and sell the mug,’ and it kind of happened. I also made my house mother proud I got her a 10. It was nice to have that moment with Stasha, I learned so much from her and that’s what actually makes it my favourite. It was a big moment. For this woman to give me her tips, and her tricks, her things… it shaped my face.

Do you all have any backstage rituals before heading out on stage?

We would start our rituals early in the morning. One thing that we would do is, Tonka would send an inspirational quote or message. That would kind of centre everybody because you don’t really know everybody’s nerves are. Somebody on your team might be really confident and another person might be really nervous. Someone might feel like, ‘I’m scared to go home’ and another person is like ‘Girl we aren’t going home.’ So, it was a nice way to centre everybody and bring everybody to the same space. Then, we would listen to Gospel music all morning and the other houses. We would sing the songs together. It was either the Ice House or the semi-finals, we were all beat and broke down crying in the tent. Stasha was like, ‘Alright, we can’t listen to devotionals anymore we have to listen to praise and worship.’ We had to lift it up because we were getting to the point where we were like, ‘Wow we’re still here, working hard and feeling good.’ Right before we perform, we might put on a Megan thee Stallion or put on some Nicki [Minaj] or put on a female rapper that was going to get us hype and set the energy.