Mighty Hoopla was a magical pop festival experience worth the wait

Fifteen months after it was originally supposed to take place, Mighty Hoopla returned to Brockwell Park this past weekend for a day of long overdue queer joy.

Thousands travelled to South London for what many considered the unofficial Pride celebrations in the capital this year, due to the cancellation of Pride in London. With a line-up packed with more chart music nostalgia than a rerun of Top of the Pops, there was built-up anticipation to cheer on our teen idols, reconnect with friends, and get lost in the music we’ve all grown up adoring.

That’s what makes Mighty Hoopla stand out in the festival world. There’s a genuine deep-rooted love for the music and acts who are booked to play. From nostalgic pop acts to the streaming darlings of today via a few hundred drag queens, Mighty Hoopla has built a reputation of embracing the fun and camp carry-on that we all love. In an industry where LGBTQ+ and female acts are routinely underrepresented on line-ups, Mighty Hoopla is a shining beacon of love, empowerment and celebration. Many of the biggest songs played throughout the day will have been consistently branded as a ‘guilty pleasure’ (yuck at that term!), but here they receive the warmest outpouring of jubilation, affection and, most importantly, genuine respect. At this festival, pretension is confiscated by security on entry.

Case in point is a packed out tent for Atomic Kitten on the House of Love stage. Now down to a duo, Liz McClarnon and Natasha Hamilton soared with the crowd’s Big Pop Energy as their hits Eternal Flame, Whole Again and The Tide Is High were sung right back at them, word-for-word. Festival-goers were giddy on the good vibes and the Atomic Kitten ladies were visibly over the moon from the huge reaction.

Over on the Main Stage, Alexandra Burke was the total pro she’s always been, pulling together a hit-packed set as a very recent addition to the line-up. The field in Brockwell Park was humming with excitement before she strutted on stage with the power walk only a popstar can pull off. The crowd was treated to storming renditions of Broken Heels, All Night Long, Start Without You and Whitney Houston classic I’m Every Woman, complete with energetic choreography and a stellar vocal performance. The big sing-along moment came with her soaring X Factor winner’s single Hallelujah which instigated a sea of waving arms. Alexandra finished the set with Bad Boys, suitably getting Mighty Hoopla pumped for the evening ahead.

Up at The Drop, drag queen DJ Jodie Harsh was spinning classic dance anthems, disco favourites, and original numbers with her signature flair. The set was the perfect accompaniment for an early evening dance, as the skies above South London remained clear and dry throughout the day and into the night.