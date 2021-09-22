Michelle Visage on Victoria Scone making herstory: ‘Drag Race keeps evolving’

Michelle Visage says all drag entertainers are welcome on RuPaul’s Drag Race, as long as they slay the audition.

Ahead of the third season premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on BBC iPlayer, GAY TIMES caught up with the legendary judge to discuss the upcoming series, as well as the inclusion of Cardiff-based entertainer Victoria Scone.

When Victoria sashays into the Drag Race werkroom this Thursday (23 September), the 28-year-old will make herstory as the franchise’s first ever cis female – and lesbian – competitor.

The herstoric moment follows the inclusion of Gottmik on season 13, who became the show’s first openly trans male contestant, and Kylie Sonique Love on All Stars 6, who became the first transgender queen to win a season of Drag Race hosted by RuPaul. (He’s hosted 22 to date including the US original, its All Stars spin-off, Drag Race UK and Drag Race Down Under.)

When we ask Michelle if Drag Race is more committed than ever to diverse line-ups, she responds: “The more RuPaul’s Drag Race grows, the more drag grows. We get to represent as much as we can and we encourage everyone to audition.

“For me, everything is welcome. You just have to be good. Your audition has to be good. That’s what it comes to. Drag keeps evolving, the show keeps evolving. Nobody’s hired because they’re a cis female or because they’re a trans man or woman. They’re hired because they’re good.”

The star then jokes: “It’s the first cis female competitor, although I have been there for many years! I try to win in every country, every series, and it just happened yet.”

When we spoke to Victoria about her involvement on the British spin-off, the queen said it’s a “big deal” for drag artists around the world who aren’t cisgender men. “It’s very exciting. Again, a long time coming,” Victoria told us.

“There’s a plethora of diverse drag that the UK and the world is yet to devour on mainstream TV, so this is it. Here we go!”

On whether she felt pressure sashaying into the werkroom as Drag Race’s first cis female queen, Victoria ruvealed: “It’s a lot of weight on my very large shoulders… I went in with such a good mindset. Looking back, I was so very ready and prepared.

“I understand there is some pressure there but I was like, ‘I’m meant to be here.’ It all felt very right, very correct, right time and right place.”