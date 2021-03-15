The 63rd annual Grammys have come to an exciting end with Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and Harry Styles taking home awards.
It’s been a hectic night with big wins all around so here’s a break down of a few of our favourite wins from the iconic award ceremony.
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have made Grammy history with their mega-hit Savage.
The pair took home the award for Best Rap Performance, which made them the first female artists to ever win the category.
The 26-year-old rapper expressed her shock and excitement in her acceptance speech.
“Ya’ll thank you, lord. God is the first person I want thank, oh my gosh. My grandma, thank you nanny for not you know making stop music to finish school,” said Megan.
“Thank you mama for pushing me and knowing that I was going to be here, thank you, Jay White, thank you, Bobby, thank you Beyoncé, like I still can’t even believe this. What? Me? Thank you hotties, thank you Houston!”
Megan Thee Stallion also took home Best New Artist and beat the likes of Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, and Kaytranada to win the award.
“I don’t want to cry but first of all, I wanna say everybody is amazing. Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing. So, shout out to all of y’all,” she said accepting the Grammy.
The two-time Grammy winner also dedicated her win to her late mother who passed away in 2019 due to brain tumour.
“I really wanna say thank you to my momma,” the singer added. “She’s not here with me today, but I know she’s here with me in spirit and she always believed I could do it.”
.@theestallion and @Beyonce HAVE OFFICIALLY MADE MUSIC HISTORY! 🌟🏆🎤
The powerhouse artists are officially the FIRST female artists to ever win the category for Best Rap Performance at the @RecordingAcad – thanks to their hit "Savage Remix". Congratulations! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UCb2rxbiQ0
— Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 14, 2021
Beyoncé also made history as tied the record for the most Grammys won by a female artist. In total, Beyoncé has earned a total of 27 Grammys.
Knowles-Carter and Alison Krauss the only women to achieve 27 Grammy awards.
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande also won big at the awards ceremony. The icon pair won Best Pop Duo Performance and become the first all-female pair to win the category.
With this win, Lady Gaga is now a 12x Grammy winner and Ariana Grande is now a 2x Grammy winner.
Ariana Grande took to Twitter to share her excitement for the Grammy win, tweeting: “MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP!!!!!!!!!”
The singer also thanked her fans and the Academy for the award: “Eternally, deeply grateful for you, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to no share this. Beyond thankful. congratulations queen ti voglio bene!” she added.
eternally, deeply grateful for u, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen, ti voglio bene ! 🤍
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 14, 2021
Last night was also a big moment for British artist Harry Styles. The artist made an entrance with his opening performance of Watermelon Sugar High and later won the Best Pop Solo Performance for the same song.
Styles was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album which was won by Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia.
Here’s a rundown of the winners of the 63rd annual Grammys:
Record of the Year:
Black Parade – Beyoncé
Colors – Black Pumas
Rockstar – DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
Say So – Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish (winner)
Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
Circles – Post Malone
Savage – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album of the Year:
Chilombo – Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas
Everyday Life – Coldplay
Djesse Vol 3 – Jacob Collier
Women in Music Pt III– Haim
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone
Folklore – Taylor Swift – (winner)
Song of the Year:
Black Parade – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
The Box – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
Cardigan – Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Circles – Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
Best New Artist:
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion – (winner)
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Yummy – Justin Bieber
Say So – Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish
Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles (winner)
Cardigan – Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
UN DIA (ONE DAY) – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
Intentions – Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
Dynamite – BTS
Rain On Me – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande (winner)
Exile – Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Blue Umbrella – (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter – Harry Connick, Jr
American Standard – James Taylor (winner)
Unfollow the Rules – Rufus Wainwright
Judy –Renée Zellweger
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Changes – Justin Bieber
Chromatica– Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa (winner)
Fine Line –Harry Styles
Folklore – Taylor Swift
Best Rock Performance:
Shameika – Fiona Apple (winner)
Not – Big Thief
Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
The Steps – Haim
Stay High – Brittany Howard
Daylight – Grace Potter
Best Rock Song:
Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
Lost In Yesterday – Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)
Not – Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)
Shameika – Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)
Stay High – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) (winner)
Best Rock Album:
A Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC
Kiwanuka –Michael Kiwanuka
Daylight – Grace Potter
Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson
The New Abnormal – The Strokes (winner)
Best R&B Performance:
Lightning & Thunder – Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
Black Parade – Beyoncé (winner)
All I Need – Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign
Goat Head – Brittany Howard
See Me – Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Sit On Down – The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
Wonder What She Thinks of Me” – Chloe X Halle
Let Me Go – Mykal Kilgore
Anything For You – Ledisi (winner)
Distance” – Yebba
Best R&B Song:
Better Than I Imagine – Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring HER & Meshell Ndegeocello) – (winner)\
Black Parade – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Collide – Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)
Do It – Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
Slow Down – Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album:
Chilombo –Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is – Thundercat (winner)
Best R&B Album:
Happy 2 Be Here – Ant Clemons
Take Time – Giveon
To Feel Love/D – Luke James
Bigger Love– John Legend (winner)
All Rise – Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance:
Deep Reverence – Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
Bop – DaBaby
What’s Poppin – Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby
“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé (winner)
Dior – Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
Rockstar – DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake Featuring Lil Durk
Lockdown – Anderson .Paak (winner)
The Box – Roddy Ricch
Highest in the Room – Travis Scott
Best Rap Song:
The Bigger Picture – Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
The Box – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
Laugh Now, Cry Later – Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)
Rockstar – Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
Savage – Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé) – (winner)
Best Rap Album:
Black Habits – D Smoke
Alfredo – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony –Jay Electronica
King’s Disease – Nas (winner)
The Allegory – Royce Da 5’9
Best Country Solo Performance:
Stick That In Your Country Song – Eric Church
Who You Thought I Was – Brandy Clark
When My Amy Prays – Vince Gill (winner)
Black Like Me – Mickey Guyton
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song:
Bluebird – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert
The Bones – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz
Crowded Table – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna (winner)
More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland
Some People Do – Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett
Best Country Album:
Lady Like – Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is a Record – Brandy Clark
Wildcard – Miranda Lambert – (winner)
Nightfall – Little Big Town
Never Will – Ashley McBryde