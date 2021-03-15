Culture

Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, and Lady Gaga win big at the 2021 Grammys

By Zoya Raza-Sheikh

The 63rd annual Grammys have come to an exciting end with Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, and Harry Styles taking home awards.

It’s been a hectic night with big wins all around so here’s a break down of a few of our favourite wins from the iconic award ceremony.

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have made Grammy history with their mega-hit Savage.

The pair took home the award for Best Rap Performance, which made them the first female artists to ever win the category.

The 26-year-old rapper expressed her shock and excitement in her acceptance speech.

“Ya’ll thank you, lord. God is the first person I want thank, oh my gosh. My grandma, thank you nanny for not you know making stop music to finish school,” said Megan.

“Thank you mama for pushing me and knowing that I was going to be here, thank you, Jay White, thank you, Bobby, thank you Beyoncé, like I still can’t even believe this. What? Me? Thank you hotties, thank you Houston!”

Megan Thee Stallion also took home Best New Artist and beat the likes of Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, and Kaytranada to win the award.

“I don’t want to cry but first of all, I wanna say everybody is amazing. Every artist that was nominated for this award is so amazing. So, shout out to all of y’all,” she said accepting the Grammy.

The two-time Grammy winner also dedicated her win to her late mother who passed away in 2019 due to brain tumour.

“I really wanna say thank you to my momma,” the singer added. “She’s not here with me today, but I know she’s here with me in spirit and she always believed I could do it.”

Beyoncé also made history as tied the record for the most Grammys won by a female artist. In total, Beyoncé has earned a total of 27 Grammys.

Knowles-Carter and Alison Krauss the only women to achieve 27 Grammy awards.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande also won big at the awards ceremony. The icon pair won Best Pop Duo Performance and become the first all-female pair to win the category.

With this win, Lady Gaga is now a 12x Grammy winner and Ariana Grande is now a 2x Grammy winner.

Ariana Grande took to Twitter to share her excitement for the Grammy win, tweeting: “MOTHER MONSTER WAKE UP!!!!!!!!!”

The singer also thanked her fans and the Academy for the award: “Eternally, deeply grateful for you, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to no share this. Beyond thankful. congratulations queen ti voglio bene!” she added.

Last night was also a big moment for British artist Harry Styles. The artist made an entrance with his opening performance of Watermelon Sugar High and later won the Best Pop Solo Performance for the same song.

Styles was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album which was won by Dua Lipa for Future Nostalgia.

Here’s a rundown of the winners of the 63rd annual Grammys:

Record of the Year:

Black Parade – Beyoncé

Colors – Black Pumas

Rockstar – DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

Say So – Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish (winner)

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Circles – Post Malone

Savage – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album of the Year:

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas

Everyday Life – Coldplay

Djesse Vol 3 – Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt III– Haim

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

Folklore – Taylor Swift – (winner)

Song of the Year:

Black Parade – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

The Box – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

Cardigan – Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Circles – Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

Best New Artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion – (winner)

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Yummy – Justin Bieber

Say So – Doja Cat

Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles (winner)

Cardigan – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

UN DIA (ONE DAY) – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

Intentions – Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

Dynamite – BTS

Rain On Me – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande (winner)

Exile – Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Blue Umbrella – (Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian

True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter – Harry Connick, Jr

American Standard – James Taylor (winner)

Unfollow the Rules – Rufus Wainwright

Judy –Renée Zellweger

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Changes – Justin Bieber

Chromatica– Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa (winner)

Fine Line –Harry Styles

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Best Rock Performance:

Shameika – Fiona Apple (winner)

Not – Big Thief

Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

The Steps – Haim

Stay High – Brittany Howard

Daylight – Grace Potter

Best Rock Song:

Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers, Morgan Nagler & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

Lost In Yesterday – Kevin Parker, songwriter (Tame Impala)

Not – Adrianne Lenker, songwriter (Big Thief)

Shameika – Fiona Apple, songwriter (Fiona Apple)

Stay High – Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard) (winner)

Best Rock Album:

A Hero’s Death – Fontaines DC

Kiwanuka –Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight – Grace Potter

Sound & Fury – Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal – The Strokes (winner)

Best R&B Performance:

Lightning & Thunder – Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend

Black Parade – Beyoncé (winner)

All I Need – Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign

Goat Head – Brittany Howard

See Me – Emily King

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Sit On Down – The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor

Wonder What She Thinks of Me” – Chloe X Halle

Let Me Go – Mykal Kilgore

Anything For You – Ledisi (winner)

Distance” – Yebba

Best R&B Song:

Better Than I Imagine – Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring HER & Meshell Ndegeocello) – (winner)\

Black Parade – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Collide – Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG)

Do It – Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)

Slow Down – Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Chilombo –Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is – Thundercat (winner)

Best R&B Album:

Happy 2 Be Here – Ant Clemons

Take Time – Giveon

To Feel Love/D – Luke James

Bigger Love– John Legend (winner)

All Rise – Gregory Porter

Best Rap Performance:

Deep Reverence – Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

Bop – DaBaby

What’s Poppin – Jack Harlow

The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé (winner)

Dior – Pop Smoke

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

Rockstar – DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake Featuring Lil Durk

Lockdown – Anderson .Paak (winner)

The Box – Roddy Ricch

Highest in the Room – Travis Scott

Best Rap Song:

The Bigger Picture – Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

The Box – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

Laugh Now, Cry Later – Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour & Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

Rockstar – Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

Savage – Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé) – (winner)

Best Rap Album:

Black Habits – D Smoke

Alfredo – Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony –Jay Electronica

King’s Disease – Nas (winner)

The Allegory – Royce Da 5’9

Best Country Solo Performance:

Stick That In Your Country Song – Eric Church

Who You Thought I Was – Brandy Clark

When My Amy Prays – Vince Gill (winner)

Black Like Me – Mickey Guyton

Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song:

Bluebird – Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby & Miranda Lambert

The Bones – Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz

Crowded Table – Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna (winner)

More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis & Derrick Southerland

Some People Do – Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey & Thomas Rhett

Best Country Album:

Lady Like – Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is a Record – Brandy Clark

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert – (winner)

Nightfall – Little Big Town

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Related: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have made HERstory with Grammy win