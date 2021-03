Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have made HERstory with Grammy win

It’s what the girls deserve honey!

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have iconically made Grammy HERstory with their mega-hit Savage.

The two took home the award for Best Rap Performance, which made them the first female artists to ever win the category.

The 26-year-old rapper expressed her shock and excitement in her acceptance speech.

“Ya’ll thank you, lord. God is the first person I want thank, oh my gosh. My grandma, thank you nanny for not you know making stop music to finish school.

“Thank you mama for pushing me and knowing that I was going to be here, thank you, Jay White, thank you, Bobby, thank you Beyoncé, like I still can’t even believe this. What? Me? Thank you hotties, thank you Houston!”

She finished her speech thanking her fans and supporters before ending the video with happy tears.



On top of making history, the Houston Hottie, gloriously took home the awards for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song.