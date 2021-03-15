Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have made HERstory with Grammy win

It’s what the girls deserve honey!
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have iconically made Grammy HERstory with their mega-hit Savage.
The two took home the award for Best Rap Performance, which made them the first female artists to ever win the category.
The 26-year-old rapper expressed her shock and excitement in her acceptance speech.
“Ya’ll thank you, lord. God is the first person I want thank, oh my gosh. My grandma, thank you nanny for not you know making stop music to finish school.
“Thank you mama for pushing me and knowing that I was going to be here, thank you, Jay White, thank you, Bobby, thank you Beyoncé, like I still can’t even believe this. What? Me? Thank you hotties, thank you Houston!”
She finished her speech thanking her fans and supporters before ending the video with happy tears.
On top of making history, the Houston Hottie, gloriously took home the awards for Best New Artist and Best Rap Song.
Queen B went on to break Grammy records in her own right with her two additional wins.
Along with snagging the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, the music icon also won the Best R&B performance for Black Parade, Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl.
These four wins have now made Beyoncé the most awarded female artist with a total of 28 Grammys.
“As an artist, I believe it’s my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it’s been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the world.
“I have been working my whole life … this is such a magical night,” she said during her acceptance speech.
Meg congratulated the Lemonade songstress for her incredible accomplishment on Twitter.
Congratulations to BEYONCÉ for making herstory tonight 🔥🙏🏾
— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) March 15, 2021
Beyoncé wasn’t the only Carter to win big at this year’s ceremony.
Her daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay Z also took home Grammys, making it a beautiful family affair.
Congratulations Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé for your iconic and HERstory making wins!