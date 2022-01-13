Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly celebrate engagement by drinking blood

Jennifer’s Body star Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announce engagement after a year and a half of their unique romance.

It’s official, Megan Fox is engaged! The actress took to social media to reveal the big news. On January 12, both Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posted the news on their engagement on Instagram.

Fox broke the news and revealed the newly engaged couple “drank each other’s blood” to celebrate their commitment to one another. The news was accompanied by a clip showing Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker proposing.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” the 35-year-old shared.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood.” Yes, really.

Machine Gun Kelly shared his own heartfelt post to mark the romantic moment: “Yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me.

“I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”