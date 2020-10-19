Meet Thigh High: The band who put queer joy at the centre of their music

Tom Rasmussen and Hatty Carman have lived and worked together for seven years. From the early days of paying £15 rent a week to live in what they describe as “close to a squat as you could get while still paying,” through numerous jobs and wild festival memories, they’ve learned that queer joy is what’s been vital to their survival. “The heart, I think, of gay culture and queer culture is joy and humour,” says Tom, sat next to Hatty on a Zoom call. “It’s what saved me in high school and it’s what saved me in my 20s.”

It’s for that reason that their band, Thigh High, puts this unadulterated queer joy at the centre of their songwriting. This summer, the group – which now consists of six members – started to put out music they’ve lived with for more than five years. Nannas on a Rampage saw Tom and Hatty take on older versions of themselves, causing chaos in the streets of London. Follow-up Go Slow is an earworm anthem that builds and builds into a pop rocket of frenetic energy that essentially tells the story of a dildo running out of batteries. It’s unconventional, but incredibly enjoyable. And there’s more on the way.

After playing hundreds of gigs with these songs, they are giving them a more widely-available release. Previously the only way you’d have gotten these songs is from popping a balloon at their gig with a USB stick inside that had the album on. Both imaginative and iconic, but we suspect making the songs available on music streaming services will help get the word out there a little bit more.

We caught up with Tom and Hatty from Thigh High to talk about their latest music video, why Barbie and Ken is a real-life motif they come back to on their new album, and how they use humour as their great strength.

Congratulations on your recent releases. When you were recording Go Slow you must have recognised you were onto something with that track in particular?

Tom: I mean, frankly, all of the music we are releasing right now was born five years ago, and it’s been developed for ages. Hatty and I have lived and worked with each other for like, seven years or something. When we do it live, the song has gone down so amazingly. We had thought about recording it, but we had this phase of being so dedicated to being like hard queer, that we were like, ‘We are going to be ephemeral. We’re not going to get any social media, we’re not going to record anything.’ So I guess in terms of like popularity, everyone always requests the three songs we’re releasing.

Hatty: Go Slow is one that people remember most. It is really catchy, but I find it quite an unusual song in that it’s just a repeat of a chorus again and again. And this weird intro. So you’re like, ‘Oh, is this boring?’

But that’s why it’s catchy. Then it speeds up and builds that energy. And when that guitar comes in…

Hatty: That’s actually Tom’s dad playing the guitar!

Oh wow! Well done Papa Rasmussen.

Tom: He’s a really good musician. He’s a music teacher, but he’s sort of an amazing musician in his own right and he despairs that I can’t play an instrument. It’s very funny. But you know what it’s like? It’s hard with anything you do yourself to know whether it’s good or not, right? Every song we wrote for this album is arguably a kind of manifesto, which sounds really tacky. But Hatty is an amazing musician and comes up with the melodies and often comes up with the hooks and then we’ll write lyrics and some melodies together. Each one is really particularly about a thing and this one is about the moment when the batteries in the dildo die.

Hatty: As we’re so queer, we thought well, why not deliver a happy fun, empowering message? If it’s catchy, then people will engage a bit more in that sort of way.

Tom: Often we found that there’s so much amazing queer music out there. I guess we wanted to make like catchy rock-pop. It makes it sound like a sort of iconic gigging band from Lancashire! It’s like queer pub rock! But ultimately it’s a song about joy.

I’m now obsessed with the newly invented genre of queer pub rock. We need to talk about the music video. Are you sex dolls or robots? What are you in it?

Hatty: Well, it’s very interesting because this video came about because of lockdown. We always knew we wanted to do animation. I got into it as in, I went on YouTube and learned some tutorials. We couldn’t obviously film anything because it was lockdown. So we got in contact with this amazing animator called Amalie [Smed Davies] in Copenhagen. She was like, ‘I’ll make you a video, but you have to send me your avatars.’ So I was like, ‘I accept this challenge.’ We photographed ourselves and I built the models on our computer.

Tom: What are we?

Hatty: I think we wanted to be representative of us. And then you wanted us to be naked. You know Marilyn Manson’s cover where there’s sort of this genderless alien? This sort of smooth Barbie doll. That’s why we’re shiny. I think that was a big inspiration for us.