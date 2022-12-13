RuPaul’s Drag Race is making herstory with its largest cast – and cash prize – for season 15.

On Tuesday (13 December), season 14 champion Willow Pill ushered in the new season as she revealed the 16 – we repeat, 16 – contestants vying for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $200,000.

This marks the second consecutive year that the prize money has been increased. From season four until 13, the cash prize remained at $100,000 until earlier this year when Willow took home $150,000.

The season 15 cast includes TikTok-famous twins – marking the first time siblings have ever appeared on the same season – queens from Connecticut (another first!) and a former Miss Continental winner (who just-so happens to the drag mother of Kerri Colby).

Season 15 premieres 6 January on MTV with a double episode, with new episodes of Drag Race Untucked to air immediately after.

Drag Race originally premiered in 2009 on Logo, before switching to VH1 for its ninth season. The last two seasons of All Stars, including the franchise’s first-ever winners’ season, have been exclusive to Paramount+.

Addressing the move, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said the company is “delighted to expand its partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios.”

“’Drag Race’ is about universal themes of love, self-expression and acceptance — and there has never been a more important time than now for these ideas to be expressed internationally,” they explained.

“Thanks to Chris McCarthy, Nina L. Diaz and their incredible team at MTV Entertainment Studios, we are honored to continue our mission to showcase the artistry of drag in different languages and cultures around the world.”

It’s time to start your mothertucking engines: meet the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 below.

Amethyst (Hartford, Connecticut)

Anetra (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Aura Mayari (Nashville, Tennessee)

Irene Dubois (Seattle, Washington)

Jax (Queens, New York City)

Loosey LaDuca (Ansonia, Connecticut)

Luxx Noir London (East Orange, New Jersey)

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Miami, Florida)

Marcia Marcia Marcia (New York City)

Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Houston, Texas)

Princess Poppy (San Francisco, California)

Robin Fierce (Hartford, Connecticut)

Salina Estitties (Los Angeles, California)

Sasha Colby (Los Angeles, California)

Spice (Los Angeles, California)

Sugar (Los Angeles, California)