Meet the 10 fierce queens competing on Drag Race Holland season 2

The cast of Drag Race Holland season two is here.

Like its inaugural season, 10 fierce drag entertainers from the Netherlands will compete in a variety of bonkers maxi-challenges, runway walks and lip-sync smackdowns to earn the fancy shmancy title of ‘Next Dutch Drag Race Superstar’.

The winner will also sashay away with a cash prize of €15,000, a crown and sceptre from Fierce Drag Jewels, their own stage at Milkshake Festival 2022 in Amsterdam and a beauty editorial in the Dutch edition of Cosmopolitan.

Drag Race Holland’s first season received praise from fans and critics due to Fred Van Leer’s infectious hosting skills and the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the cast.

Envy Peru, who conquered over Janey Jacké, Ma’Ma Queen and Miss Abby OMG, solidified her status as one of the fiercest competitors as she won four out of eight episodes. She also made herstory as the first Peruvian queen to win Drag Race.

The sickening new line-up includes Peru’s legendary drag mother (!) and the queen who provided wigs to Van Leer on the first season.

Season two premieres 6 August exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK and internationally, as well as Videoland in Holland.

Check out the brand new roster of queens below and their bios, courtesy of WOW Presents Plus.

Ivy-Elyse, 35 (Amsterdam)

“Ivy-Elyse, one of the Asian queens in the Dutch drag scene, wants to be an example for the Netherlands and the Asian community. She is the Beyoncé of drag and a true stage animal with sharp claws. Together with Drag Race Holland finalists Envy Peru and Miss Abby OMG she forms The Mermaid Mansion and gives performances that will leave you gagged. This fishy queen with a hood attitude doesn’t shy away from a challenge and doesn’t stop till she gets the crown!”

Juicy Kutoure, 24 (Amsterdam)

“You will never be bored when you are with Juicy Kutoure! She is juicy, lively and super spicy. Participating in Drag Race Holland is a big middle finger from her to all the haters who have excluded her because she was different. Drag gave her the strength to be herself and make her dreams come true. This creative queen is an all-rounder and shows everyone how you should live life. With her looks she leaves a folky, sexy and quirky impression that you can only love!”

Keta Minaj, 39 (Amsterdam)

“Keta Minaj, aka The Dutchess, is a performer at heart. She is powerful, elegant, talented and a little bit weird. It’s always a party with Keta. She takes you on a crazy trip, in which she enchants you with her sexy moves, infectious energy and impressive outfits. Her style is mainly conceptual and she transforms to the occasion and always goes for the ‘wow effect’! With her international allure, she belongs to the top of the worldwide drag scene.”

Love Masisi, 40 (Amsterdam)

“Once upon a time there was a boy from Port-au-Prince, Haiti. This little boy dressed up in a dress and called himself Masisi. When this little boy was growing up, Love Masisi, a Caribbean queen and entertainer, was born. Love Masisi has performed at the biggest stages, events and musical theaters in the world and once won an award for best butt in the world. In addition, she was recently seen in the RTL programs ‘Make Up Your Mind’ & ‘I Can See Your Voice’ where she showed that she also has a beautiful voice.”

My Little Puny, 39 (Amsterdam)

“Meet My Little Puny; a fierce performer who, as a new queen, quickly established her name in the Amsterdam drag scene. My Little Puny is an ode to femininity and will never show the same thing twice. She cannot be pigeonholed and believes there should be no rules in drag. She sees herself as a true conceptual queen, switching effortlessly from genderfuck to femme and everything in between! With a background in theater and dance, she is definitely one to watch!”