Meet Hope Tala: the culture-blending creative ready to take off

“I struggle with labels and I would rather be someone who just makes good music,” Hope Tala says over Zoom. London born and bred, Hope is a rising star melding anecdotal storytelling and fearless artistry to give way to an intrepid, thoughtful sound. A melting pot of influences, Hope’s creative avenues are hard to pin down as her style swirls together into a collage of genres. “I see it as a big mishmash of things that I’ve been listening to for a really long time,” she explains. “I always gravitate towards the late 90s, early noughties American R&B music, bossa nova, pop, indie as well. It’s all very true to the different parts of genres I like and blending everything together.”

23-year-old Hope has long used her eccentric home city as the background to her art, churning out sensitive songs feeding into her daily life. “I love the diversity here. Most of my formative experiences and my favourite memories have happened here, so I primarily write from personal experience and London’s always kind of been the backdrop to that,” she tells me. London bound days drifting through museum galleries aside, the upcoming singer-songwriter has long plucked inspiration from books, pop culture and art spaces, which comes as no surprise once she reveals she studied English literature at university. Suddenly the jam-packed bookshelves behind the artist make much more sense.

As a fresh-faced literature student, Hope found herself with idle hands and plenty of time, so, naturally, the singer took to learning the guitar. “When I got to university, I put more time into making music. That was the time I fundamentally started to take music more seriously,” she says. Hope’s love for literature and music seamlessly merged as the artist stepped into the world of music and started uploading songs on Soundcloud. Now, several years later, she is stepping on from her latest EP, Girl Eats Sun, and is moving ahead on a new secret project — a debut album. “I just got back from LA a few days ago where I’ve been making more music,” Hope knowingly slips in the conversation. “I’m working on an album right now, which will hopefully be coming out this year. There will definitely be a single very soon and lots of new music.”

As the pandemic gripped most of last year, Hope has spent plenty of time holed up in her room writing and reflecting on future projects. Once the first lockdown subsided, the singer spent more of her days creatively clued in. “I’ve been doing a mixture of writing from scratch in the studio and writing at home with my guitar. I definitely got into a lot more during lockdown when I couldn’t go to the studio,” she outlines. As the artist unspools her writing process, she explains why she strives for strong songs over a cohesive record. “I never really set out with any specific agenda other than just to make good music and songs that can stand by themselves,” she nods. “I always want to make a project that sounds like most of the songs could be singles and people could enjoy them separately. I never want to make a project where people feel like it sounds cohesive, but there are only two strong songs.”

A self-assured artist, she is unswayed on her stance and preference around music. In a loose change of subject, Hope admits she is even keen to ditch traditional industry labels. “I would much rather not be categorised. Everyone wants to put things into boxes and make things black and white. It’s frustrating sometimes. I think the most helpful category of music is good music.” What may sound like a widescreen generalisation of music is, in fact, a heartfelt understanding of how sonics naturally interplay with one another. A quick listen to Hope’s music puts this perspective into practice as her free-flowing sound meanders around delicate harmonies and lyrics. It’s a gifted style of writing that comes ever so naturally to the young artist; one nurtured in a music-friendly household where a young Hope and her family would throw three-hour dance parties together — an authentic feeling of warmth and tenderness often splayed across her own work.