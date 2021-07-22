Meet breakout British author Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Why do you think it’s important to have accessible QPOC books for ethnic minorities?

Growing up, I had so many friends that couldn’t read queer books because they would get in a lot of trouble with their parents, or there wasn’t queer fiction for them to read. I was talking to an author that grew up during Section 28 and he said a teacher gave him a queer book and it changed his life. I keep on thinking we’re no longer in that world created by Thatcher, but it’s still seen as taboo, and a lot of kids are not allowed to read queer literature. I think I realised the impact when I got a review saying ‘I had no idea your book was so gay’. On one hand, I wish it was more obvious as it’s marketed as a thriller first and foremost. Readers can take it home and have some comfort without being worried or someone expecting anything, especially if they’re a younger reader who’s not out of the closet or still thinking about their sexuality. It’s just so important because when you don’t have an identity represented in a story, you’re suggesting those people don’t matter and it’s so important to show queer kids of colour that they do matter, that they do have valuable lives and deserve to be represented in stories.

What was your favourite part of writing Ace of Spades?

Two parts that were exciting for me to read and build was when the main characters find out who’s behind everything. Glenn knew from the beginning what was going to happen and that was what motivated me to write because, if I could pull it off, it would be such a cool thing to show and have a huge implication if people understand what it means. Also, the ending, where there’s a ball, I really enjoyed writing that because you see the two characters come together. Ultimately, I think that’s how we can defeat white supremacy, we all have to come together. I really loved writing that interaction, despite them being very different people. Devon and Chiamaka’s friendship was really fun for me.

What did you find yourself creatively challenged by most?

Making Chiamaka an understandable character. Mean girls are often portrayed as very one dimensional, but I think a lot of them are really layered and there’s more going on than is usually presented. Often they either come across as simple and not real. I wanted to be clear that while Chiamaka is a mean girl, being a Black girl growing up in a very anti-Black society can create a really deep sense of self-hatred, so you build up walls and you’ll either retreat into yourself, or you become very mean and lash out trying to take back that power. I think that was really hard for me, because I know that not everybody will understand paths. Nobody understands what it’s like to be a Black or Brown person in a white space and to be constantly being told that you’re not going to be good enough because of your skin colour or because of your gender.