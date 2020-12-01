Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett gets engaged to James Vaughan

SOME HAPPY NEWS!

Jonathan Bennett has announced his engagement to his longtime partner James Vaughan.

On social media, the actor – best known for his role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls – shared adorable photos from the proposal, alongside the caption: “I said yes! And ugly cried like a crazy person.

“So excited to to share this moment, from the custom rings he had made for us with @kayjewelers to the song he wrote and sang for me. Can’t wait to show you the video this week.”

Vaughan, who is a television host and producer, said he feels like the “luckiest man alive” and “can’t even fully process it yet”.

In an interview with People, Vaughan explained how he wrote a song to coincide with the proposal, which was “very personal” to Bennett and “designed with how I knew he’d sing it back to me.”

Bennett said: “It’s hard for me to really remember the rest because I think my body just decided to black out and ugly-cry. All I was doing was ugly-crying. But I just remember feeling like I was home.

“I knew from the minute I saw him with the sign I was getting proposed to.”

Their engagement was met with love and support from stars such as Heidi N Closet, Michelle Visage, Nina West, Bobby Berk, Tamar Braxton, Robbie Amell, Janel Parrish and Pierson Fodé.

Daniel Franzese, who co-starred alongside Bennett on Mean Girls as Damian, thanked Vaughan for “making my friend so happy”.