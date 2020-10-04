This is the most fetch thing EVER!

The cast of the beloved teen movie celebrated Mean Girls Day with a reunion hosted by Katie Couric.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Tina Fey, Lacey Chabert, Ana Gasteyer, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, Rajiv Surendra, Tim Meadows and Lizzy Caplan were all present for the virtual get together. Unfortunately, Amy Pohler, who played the iconic mother of Regina George, was unable to attend.

The virtual meet up wasn’t only to honour the joyous unofficial holiday but was also used as a way to encourage fans to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election

Couric took to Instagram to give followers the news of the epic event with the caption, stating: “Something fun for this tumultuous time. Thanks to all of you, we reached our goal with @headcountorg to get over 5,000 voter activations! To celebrate that – Tina Fey and I got the whole gang back together for a Mean Girls Reunion! Happy #MeanGirlsDay 😃 PS: It’s exactly 1 month from election day so please please make sure you are registered and have a plan to #vote on November 3rd – it’s so important! We can still keep the momentum going – head over to the link in my bio to learn more.”

The cast also discusses memories from their time filming the cult classic.

Amanda Seyfried opens up about playing the lovable plastic Karen Smith, stating: “No I actually was like ‘I can nail this’. I played this character all throughout high school to stay out the drama and it worked. The way it was written, I loved it.”

The reunion closed with the cast encouraging fans to vote on 3 November.

Watch the full reunion below.