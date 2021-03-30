McDonald’s issues apology to Drag Race UK stars Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister

Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister have received an official apology from McDonald’s.

Earlier this week, the Drag Race UK stars called out the fast food chain as they were the only season two contestants who didn’t receive a free delivery to mark the grand finale.

“Righting more wrongs today me and Sister Sister were the only queens not to get a maccies from McDonald’s on the Drag Race finale night,” tweeted Ginny.

“Both Worcester and Liverpool do have maccies and as I have invested in ur fine business for years now I would like some answers?”

Sister Sister then quote-tweeted Ginny and issued an extremely serious and menacing threat towards McDonald’s, telling them they have “24 hours” to respond. Honestly, we would’ve done the same.

Ginny added: “I want maccies I deserve maccies I need maccies.”

Although it took McDonald’s longer than 24 hours to respond to their tweets, a representative finally explained why they didn’t receive a McDelivery.

“Oh no! We’re sorry you didn’t get a McDelivery on the night – we reached out to the agents for all of the lovely UK queens,” they wrote.

“Of course, we’d love to send you both a McDelivery so drop us a DM and we can get it sorted for you ASAP.”

Ginny and Sister will both appear on the upcoming RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two tour, which will take place between 28 February and 2 April in 2022.

The tour will feature all 12 fierce contestants from the series, including winner Lawrence Chaney and runner-up’s Tayce and Bimini Bon Boulash.

Due to high demand, the tour was recently extended by 10 shows. Tickets go on sale this Friday (2 April) at 9am via Ticketmaster.

All 10 episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.