Matt Bomer will be starring as The Flash in new DC universe film

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Bomer will be joining the upcoming Justice Society: World War II animated film.

Bomer will be playing the fastest man alive, The Flash.

The Boys in the Band actor showed his excitement for the film by posting the news piece on his story with three lightning bolt emojis.

Justice Society: World War II will be the first DC universe film that will follow the Justice Society superhero team, who first appeared in comics during World War 2.

Bomer is no stranger to the popular animated film franchise.

Back in 2013, he played the man of steel in 2013’s Superman: Unbound.

Rounding out the rest of the cast is Stana Katic as Wonder Woman, Omid Abtahi as Hawkman, Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Chris Diamantopoulos as Steve Trevor, Matthew Mercer as Hourman, Armen Taylor as Jay Garrick, Liam McIntyre as Aquaman, Ashleigh Lathrop as Iris West, Geoffrey Arend as Charles Halstead/Advisor, Darin De Paul as Roosevelt and Keith Ferguson as Dr. Fate.

The film will be directed by Jeff Wamester who is known for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy TV series and will be produced by Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau.

We can’t wait to see Bomer portray the speedster!