Marvel’s Loki will reportedly be bisexual in the upcoming Disney + series

There goes Marvel, giving us another reason to watch Loki shine!

According to a report from We Got This Covered the god of mischief will be bisexual in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman broke the fantastic news.

In the new series, Loki will have two love interests, one of them will be a man and the other a woman.

The new show, aptly titled Loki, has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic, but is set to drop in 2021.

When it comes to details about the project, Marvel remains tight-lipped, but reports have stated that the show will follow Loki throughout time and be played by an array of actors.

Series creator Michael Waldron opened up about the show in an exclusive interview with Forever Dogs podcast, stating: “I think [Loki] is the struggle with identity, who you are, who you want to be.”

He continued: “I’m really drawn to characters who are fighting for control. Certainly, you see that with Loki over the first ten years of movies, he’s out of control at pivotal parts of his life.”

It has been rumored that show will feature Richard E. Grant playing an older Loki and will also have Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Owen Wilson in major roles.

The revelation of Loki’s sexuality is nothing new for fans of the Marvel comics and Norse mythology, as the two have openly discussed his bisexuality and gender fluidity.

Marvel has been on a roll as of late in regards to adding diversity to its programming.

Upcoming films, Thor: Love and Thunder, and The Eternals are all projects that will have LGBTQ+ superheroes taking center stage.