Marvel’s Ironheart could be the next bisexual on-screen superhero

C’mon Marvel, make another canon bicon, we dare you.

New rumours suggest Ironheart could be the next bisexual superhero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So, if you haven’t heard the news, 23-year-old Dominique Thorne has been cast as one of Marvel’s latest and greatest kickass superheroes, Ironheart.

Now while Ironheart is suspected to be a Phase four of five release on Disney+, that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited, especially as there’s rumour that main character Riri Williams could be part of the LGBTQ+ gang.

According to Epicstream, Marvel have been considering making Williams, who is straight in the comics, into an LGBTQ+ character. While speculation and fan theories are very much up in the air, we’re eager to see if Marvel will go ahead with the change.

Marvel (and Disney) don’t have the best record when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation, let’s not forget we were told there was “no space” for a queer narrative in Captain Marvel and, well, the proof of Valkyrie’s fluid sexuality on-screen seems like it couldn’t come soon enough.

But, it does look like the studios are making changes. Gone are the days of background LGBTQ+ characters – yes, I’m talking about that let down scene in Avengers: Endgame.

Coming soon to #DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/VB94VyPr9e — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

We’ve been assured a spectacular growth of diversity and promised inclusivity across the Marvel universe, with much of it coming online rather than across the blockbusters.

We even had the smug news of Star-Lord late last year. Marvel confirmed that Star-Lord, a member of their beloved superhero collective Guardians of the Galaxy – and one of their most popular characters in history – is bisexual.

WandaVision spoilers ahead! Disney+ breakout series WandaVision also added another possible LGBTQ+ hero to the MCU’s ever-expanding roster.

The nine-episode Disney+ series, which is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, follows Wanda Maximoff slash Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they pursue an idyllic suburban life in the town of Westview.

In the show’s 70-inspired third instalment, Wanda’s unexpected pregnancy moves at an unprecedented pace, and she soon gives birth to twin boys: Tommy and Billy.

In the comics, Billy grows up to become Wiccan, a powerful hero with abilities of flight, telepathy, mind control, electrokinesis, teleportation, astral projection and reality warping, much like his mother and father.

A significant storyline for the character involves his romance – and later, marriage – with his Young Avengers teammate, Hulking. The relationship has earned continuous praise from queer critics and the characters are commonly referred to as “Marvel’s most prominent gay couple”. Yep, this means the MCU has just introduced its first gayby (!), and their first official queer superhero.