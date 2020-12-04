Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson have released the ultimate holiday single

The girls are giving LOOKS, VOCALS, AND HARMONIES!

Music legend Mariah Carey has teamed up with fellow vocal powerhouses Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande for a remix of the classic track Oh Santa!

The new song is featured in Carey’s brand new Christmas special Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which was released via Apple TV.

Filled with mesmerizing whistle harmonies from Carey and Grande and showstopping vocals from JHUD the new rendition of Oh Santa! dazzles from start to finish.

To make this legendary release even better the three were also able to perform the single on the new special.

The performance takes place in Santa’s workshop with Carey, Grande and JHud singing to all the elves that are making toys.

From the sickening outfits to their incredible chemistry, the Oh Santa! performance was everything we could have asked for and more!