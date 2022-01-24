Manchester’s Contact Theatre to celebrate History Month with LGBTQ+ festival

Queer Contact will return to the newly-renovated venue on Manchester’s Oxford Road with a varied line up of queer excellence over nine days next month.

LGBTQ+ History Month is fast approaching, and this February sees Queer Contact return to Manchester’s Contact theatre for the first time in the newly transformed venue.

Having recently undergone a £6.75million transformation of its iconic building on Oxford Road – if you’ve never visited, it’s pretty eye-catching – Contact has expanded to create enhanced performance and event space to support queer communities from across the region. Tickets have just gone on sale for the 9-day celebration, which will take over all corners of the venue.

The festival will present a varied lineup including The Enby Show, hosted by Carrot and starring Divina De Campo, as well as a performance from drag king collective King of Pecs.

The Bitten Peach – the UK’s only Pan-Asian cabaret collective, who we caught on the West End last summer – will bring together performers from a range of genres including drag, burlesque, dance, comedy, music and more.

This is just a flavour of what to expect over the course of the festival.

Queer Contact started life over a decade ago and has fast become an integral part of Manchester’s queer arts scene. The annual Vogue Ball, a riotous head-to-head display of skills from Vogue houses across the North West, has garnered quite a reputation.

In 2022, the festival will platform a broad range of life experience, forge alternative paths for celebrating queer identities and – for the first time – will create opportunities to engage in educational activities around queer life and health.

Queer Contact 2022 was built to meet the needs of the next generation of LGBTQ+ artists and audiences. Through consultation, Contact has aimed to ensure that the festival truly speaks to a young queer audience in the city.

By hosting workshops with individuals aged 13–30 Contact embedded a commitment to reflecting the experiences and interests of young people in the LGBTQ+ community.

The workshops involved consultation on the outline, strategy and programme of this year’s Queer Contact.

More information can be found here.