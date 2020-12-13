Manchester United manager Casey Stoney expresses the need for inclusive language

“I don’t like the word ‘acceptance’,”
Manchester United manager Casey Stoney has released an inspiring statement concerning the language that is used towards LGBTQ+ community.
Stoney opened up about the word “acceptance” and why the need for more inclusive language is needed stating: “Why should my life just be accepted? It’s like I have to be accepted by society and I don’t like it.”
She continued: “It’s not the right word to use if we’re talking about equality and human rights and just loving another human being. It should be the most normal thing in the world.”
The former football player publically came out in 2014.
“The language we use is really important because we live in a world where anybody can say anything on social media.
“Young people use different language than I did. They throw certain terms around and use the word gay in a derogatory way,” she continued.
Stoney also touches on sexuality being described as a “life choice”, saying that people who view sexuality as such “obviously don’t know enough about it.”
“[…] if you knew enough about the life you have to live and certain choices you have to make and the way you are prejudiced against and stereotyped, then it’s not an easy life to live so why would you choose it?,” she said.
The former England captain ended her statement on the importance of education and wanting more for the LGBTQ+ community.
“I want to educate myself all the time so I’m not ignorant, I don’t use the wrong language and to make sure I understand and empathise with the difficulties that people face day-to-day so I’m not a part of that.
“And actually, not just accepting that I’m not part of it, but challenging it every single day to say that’s not right and we need to be better,” she said.
