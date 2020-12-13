Manchester United manager Casey Stoney expresses the need for inclusive language

“I don’t like the word ‘acceptance’,”

Manchester United manager Casey Stoney has released an inspiring statement concerning the language that is used towards LGBTQ+ community.

Stoney opened up about the word “acceptance” and why the need for more inclusive language is needed stating: “Why should my life just be accepted? It’s like I have to be accepted by society and I don’t like it.”

She continued: “It’s not the right word to use if we’re talking about equality and human rights and just loving another human being. It should be the most normal thing in the world.”

The former football player publically came out in 2014.

“The language we use is really important because we live in a world where anybody can say anything on social media.

“Young people use different language than I did. They throw certain terms around and use the word gay in a derogatory way,” she continued.