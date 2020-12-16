Majur: Meet the Brazilian artist breaking new ground

“I want to help people through my music,” says Majur, “to cultivate a sense of togetherness, safeness and vulnerability in our community.” Identity and faith have always shaped Majur’s music. Blending notes of pop, R&B and Afropop, she’s fast becoming a rising star in Brazil. Nominated for a Latin Grammy earlier this year, we managed to speak right after pre-recording her performance for Afropunk Festival, which took place at the end of November.

Majur dos Santos Conceicao is 25 years old. She’s a singer and songwriter from Salvador, Bahia region. As the largest city in Bahia, it’s the thumping heart of Afro-Brazilian heritage, a pulsing place of African culture and Candomble, and where the music scene has strongly set the tone of the most popular Brazilian music (MPB) for many decades.

“I had a simple upbringing, it was just me and my mother, Luziane,” she says when we talk about growing up in Salvador. “She took care of me; I was very young when my father left. She used to recycle rubbish for money. I’d often end up helping her as well. Nowadays I realise everything she went through. She helped me love myself the way I was.”

Eventually, Luziane found her way through studying and ended up becoming a social educator for teenage offenders. “Most of them have been imprisoned under socio-educational measures and her job is to aid their return to society,” explains Majur. “I’m extremely proud of her.”

For Majur, it was her mother who also got her into music. “I fell in love with music when my Mum took me to church, and I joined a choir,” she says. “I didn’t know what it meant at the time; I was very young, but it definitely drew my attention. Making music helped me to be aware of energy present in my body, my spirituality – like something I could touch.”

Winning a district music festival in Salvador, she realised she could take music forward as a career. After a few years performing, people started to get to know her. “There I started to understand my gender,” she adds. “I used to listen to a diverse range of musicians, including Djavan, Chico Buarque, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Whitney Houston and James Brown. And Grace Jones, an icon, her mind-blowing Afro-futurism has been a big influence on my aesthetic.”

When conversation turns to her identity, she’s clear and concise with her words. “I don’t let being trans define me. I’m my own person, I make my own rules,” she says. “Being trans is about overcoming stereotypes. I think sometimes people find it hard to accept me as a binary presenting non-binary person.”