Madonna at 63: The Queen of Pop’s 15 gayest anthems ever

Material Girl (Like A Virgin, 1984)

UK Peak: 3

One of the first songs to establish Madonna as an icon, the video for Material Girl saw the future Queen of Pop pay tribute to Marilyn Monroe’s iconic performance of Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend. It’s a feminist anthem, and still receives regular spins whenever we browse sugardaddy.com.

True Blue (True Blue, 1986)

UK Peak: 1

Before she became the cutting-edge, controversy-courting pop icon we know and love today, Madonna was pure camp. Nowhere is that more apparent than on True Blue, the title track (and third single) from her third studio album. There’s bonus points available if you know the choreography.

Open Your Heart (True Blue, 1986)

UK Peak: 4

In the music video for Open Your Heart, Madonna pays homage to gay icons Liza Minelli and Marlene Dietrich, and once again attempt to subvert the male gaze as a peep-show club dancer. Almost 30 years later, she performed the song alongside Macklemore and a choir at the 2014 Grammy Awards in support of same-sex marriage, as Queen Latifah officiated the unions of 34 gay and straight couples. If that doesn’t cement its status as a gay anthem, we don’t know what will.

Express Yourself (Like A Prayer, 1989)

UK Peak: 2

The second single from Madonna’s fourth studio album, Express Yourself was acclaimed for its feminist themes and gender-bending video in which she portrayed a masculine, crotch-grabbing alter-ego. Fun fact: Express Yourself is the third most expensive video of all time.

Vogue (I’m Breathless, 1990)

UK Peak: 1

Vogue is probably Madonna at her gayest. The deep house anthem became the queen’s most commercially successful single (at the time), topping the charts in over 30 countries, and critics have often credited the song and video with bringing the underground dance form to the forefront of popular culture.