Madagascar TV series introduces non-binary character in Pride episode

Hulu’s animated series Madagascar: A Little Wild introduced a new non-binary character in its latest season.

Odee the Okapi – who’s voiced by non-binary actor Ezra Menas – made their debut in the series’ Pride episode titled, Whatever Floats Your Float.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Menas opened up about the role, stating: “If I would have seen this when I was a kid, I don’t even know what I would’ve done.”

They continued: “This kind of acceptance and love and celebration, I think, is the biggest takeaway from this episode. It’s just a beautiful thing. Makes me cry.”

In the Pride-themed episode, the characters have been tasked with setting up the Annual Pride Parade. As the animals prepare for the special day, Marty the Zebra goes on a mission to help find Odee a parade float that fits their identity.

The episode features a brand new original song titled Be Proud which is sung by Menas.

The 30-year-old talent also talked about the lack of diverse LGBTQ+ representation in media and the important impact of Odee’s emotive storyline.

“We’re so indoctrinated with the gender binary and gender stereotypes. If you’re a man, this is your path. If you’re a woman, this is your path,” they explained.