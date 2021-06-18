Mabel just gave us the floor-filling anthem we need this summer

Summer anthems don’t get much bigger than this.

British star Mabel has kick-started her new era with dance floor behemoth Let Them Know, which fuses elements of disco, house and electro-pop with that gritty nightclub attitude of the early 00s.

The accompanying music video sees the singer turn redhead for an energetic and fearless performance in the club, brining all of the fierce choreography the song demands.

The track was co-written by Mabel with MNEK, Raye and SG Lewis.

“I spent so long living in my shell,” Mabel wrote to her fans on Instagram ahead of the song’s release. “So afraid to unleash my full potential and be myself because I was terrified of what people would think.

“I’ve been holding myself back and hiding my whole life because I was worried that the real me wouldn’t be enough.

“Now I’ve finally found the courage to be who I really am, to properly express myself and be the artist I’ve always wanted to be. This next part of the journey is dedicated to anyone who’s ever felt scared to truly be themselves.