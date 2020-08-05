Luke Evans to reprise role as Gaston for Beauty and the Beast spin-off

Luke Evans has been confirmed to reprise his role as Gaston for a Beauty and the Beast spin-off on Disney+.

The Little Town, which references the opening line in Belle from the original film, will focus on the origins of the hyper-masculine villain and his accident-prone sidekick LeFou.

Disney composer and songwriter Alan Menken, who recently joined the rarified group of EGOT winners (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony), revealed the title in an interview with Variety.

It will also see the return of Josh Gad as LeFou, who was confirmed to be gay in the 2017 live-action blockbuster when he danced with a man at the end of the film.

The moment only lasted a few seconds, but it was enough to get the movie banned or given an adult-only rating in several countries.

Because the series is based on origins of their characters, it would be a fantastic opportunity for Disney to explore LeFou’s sexuality further.

Last year during an interview Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Gad affirmed that he is “so proud” of the moment and still doesn’t understand why it was such a big deal.

“Here’s what we decided, we decided that LeFou’s happy ending would be to dance with another man, [and] that became such a controversial thing apparently, even though it was three seconds of screen time,” he said.