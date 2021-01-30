Luke Evans joins cast of live-action Pinocchio in a villainous role

Luke Evans is returning to Disney as a villain once again.

Luke Evans is returning to Disney live-action films as he joins the cast of the upcoming Pinocchio film, a remake of the 1940 classic.

Deadline reported the news that he was joining the cast as The Coachman, who in the 1940 film lured young boys to Pleasure Island, where they transformed into donkeys and forced to work.

This will be Luke’s second appearance in a live-action Disney remake after he played Gaston, the main villain of 2017’s remake of Beauty and the Beast. Luke won a Teen Choice Award for playing the role, and was nominated at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The cast for the film is yet to be fully announced, but Luke will be joining Tom Hanks who has been signed on to play woodcarver Gepetto. Young actor Oakes Fegley (Pete’s Dragon, The War with Grandpa) is reportedly in talks to play Lampwick.

Also tied to the project are Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?) as director, with a script co-written with Chris Weitz (About a Boy, Cinderella).

Weitz and Andrew Miano (The Golden Compass) are serving as producers through their Depth of Field company, and there’ll be new music from Alan Silvestri (Forrest Gump, Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Glen Ballard, who has written for stars like Michael Jackson, The Pointer Sisters and Christina Aguilera.

The film currently doesn’t have a release date, but it’s expected to be released on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

