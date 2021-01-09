Lucy Lawless effortlessly shuts down Kevin Sorbo’s “antifa” theory

Our warrior princess has stolen our hearts again!

Lucy Lawless effortlessly shut down Kevin Sorbo, after the conservative actor claimed the rioters who breached the capitol on Wednesday were part of “Antifa”.

While Congress was certifying the electoral college votes on 6 January, Trump supporters stormed the building resulting in five people dying.

After Sorbo tweeted his claims that the rioters weren’t “patriots”, Lawless hopped in his mentions, stating: “No Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors.”

She continued: “They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst.”

No, Peanut. They are not Patriots. They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst. #keepingYourFilthyHandsclean #enabler — Lucy Lawless (@RealLucyLawless) January 7, 2021

The tweet has since received 59k likes and 10k retweets.

Sorbo has yet to respond back to the gay icon.

One Twitter user hilariously called out Sorbo and his “acting” with screenshots of his chaotic tweets stating: “Lucy… Here’s the best acting he’s ever done…”