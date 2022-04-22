Lovestruck High: Prime Video announces cast of LGBTQ+ inclusive dating show

Prime Video has unveiled the cast members participating in their LGBTQ+ inclusive dating reality series Lovestruck High.
Narrated by Lindsay Lohan (!), the series will follow a diverse group of UK-based 20-somethings as they “go back to school for a second time to try and find ‘the one’.”
An official synopsis from the streamer reads: “These students won’t be going back to any school as they’re fulfilling their teenage fantasy and entering the nostalgic picture-perfect world of an American high school in their search for love.”
The students, who are a mixture of different personalities and sexual orientations, have one mission: “to try to find their perfect date for Prom and be crowned Prom Royalty”.
The epic finale will see one couple win a jackpot of $100,000. Not all of them will make it, however, as some of the students will be – dramatic drum roll please! – expelled.
The description continues: “From taking a seat at the cafeteria, to homecoming, to cheer tryouts, Lovestruck High creates a perfect backdrop for finding friendship, flirting and falling in love.”
Filmed in Devon, UK, Lovestruck High nods to classic high school movies of the 90s and 00s with its aesthetic, including blue lockers, bleachers and a yellow school bus to transport students to and from school.
You can expect all the American tropes you see in the movies such as jocks, cheerleaders and homecoming, as well as plenty of drama.
The eight-episode series launches 18 May on Prime Video.
Meet the cast members searching for love below – and to find out more about the show, visit the Lovestruck High and Prime Video accounts.
Adam
Age: 30
Lives: Norwich
Occupation: Car Salesman
Alex
Age: 27
Lives: Coventry
Occupation: Accountant
Basit
Age: 27
Lives: Dublin boy in London
Occupation: Model/Musician
Chante
Age: 24
Lives: London
Occupation: GP Secretary
Charlie
Age: 29
Lives: Surrey
Occupation: Property Manager
Dan
Age: 23
Lives: Bridgend
Occupation: Factory Worker
Geoff
Age: 24
Lives: Sandy
Occupation: Events Trader
Huss
Age: 28
Lives: London
Occupation: Postman
Jess
Age: 24
Lives: London
Occupation: Fashion Creative
Jody
Age: 28
Lives: Bolton
Occupation: Salon Owner
Junaid
Age: 26
Lives: Essex
Occupation: Social Media Influencer
KT
Age: 21
Lives: Milton Keynes
Occupation: Content Creator
Max
Age: 23
Lives: Brentwood
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Megan
Age: 24
Lives: Cambridge
Occupation: Professional Dancer
Sin
Age: 24
Lives: Northolt
Occupation: Security Officer
Theo
Age: 21
Lives: Bristol
Occupation: Model Agent
Yasmine
Age: 25
Lives: London
Occupation: Model