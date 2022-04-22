Lovestruck High: Prime Video announces cast of LGBTQ+ inclusive dating show

Prime Video has unveiled the cast members participating in their LGBTQ+ inclusive dating reality series Lovestruck High.

Narrated by Lindsay Lohan (!), the series will follow a diverse group of UK-based 20-somethings as they “go back to school for a second time to try and find ‘the one’.”

An official synopsis from the streamer reads: “These students won’t be going back to any school as they’re fulfilling their teenage fantasy and entering the nostalgic picture-perfect world of an American high school in their search for love.”

The students, who are a mixture of different personalities and sexual orientations, have one mission: “to try to find their perfect date for Prom and be crowned Prom Royalty”.

The epic finale will see one couple win a jackpot of $100,000. Not all of them will make it, however, as some of the students will be – dramatic drum roll please! – expelled.

The description continues: “From taking a seat at the cafeteria, to homecoming, to cheer tryouts, Lovestruck High creates a perfect backdrop for finding friendship, flirting and falling in love.”

Filmed in Devon, UK, Lovestruck High nods to classic high school movies of the 90s and 00s with its aesthetic, including blue lockers, bleachers and a yellow school bus to transport students to and from school.

You can expect all the American tropes you see in the movies such as jocks, cheerleaders and homecoming, as well as plenty of drama.

The eight-episode series launches 18 May on Prime Video.

Meet the cast members searching for love below – and to find out more about the show, visit the Lovestruck High and Prime Video accounts.

Adam

Age: 30

Lives: Norwich

Occupation: Car Salesman

Alex

Age: 27

Lives: Coventry

Occupation: Accountant

Basit

Age: 27

Lives: Dublin boy in London

Occupation: Model/Musician

Chante

Age: 24

Lives: London

Occupation: GP Secretary

Charlie

Age: 29

Lives: Surrey

Occupation: Property Manager

Dan

Age: 23

Lives: Bridgend

Occupation: Factory Worker

Geoff

Age: 24

Lives: Sandy

Occupation: Events Trader

Huss

Age: 28

Lives: London

Occupation: Postman

Jess

Age: 24

Lives: London

Occupation: Fashion Creative

Jody

Age: 28

Lives: Bolton

Occupation: Salon Owner

Junaid

Age: 26

Lives: Essex

Occupation: Social Media Influencer

KT

Age: 21

Lives: Milton Keynes

Occupation: Content Creator

Max

Age: 23

Lives: Brentwood

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Megan

Age: 24

Lives: Cambridge

Occupation: Professional Dancer

Sin

Age: 24

Lives: Northolt

Occupation: Security Officer

Theo

Age: 21

Lives: Bristol

Occupation: Model Agent

Yasmine

Age: 25

Lives: London

Occupation: Model