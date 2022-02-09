Love, Victor fans react to show ending with season 3: ‘This is my villain origin story’

News of Love, Victor’s upcoming third season being its last has sparked a passionate response online from fans.

On 8 February, it was announced as part of Hulu’s TCA presentation that the beloved LGBTQ+ comedy-drama will return for a final eight episodes on 15 June.

Immediately after the news broke, viewers came out in droves on social media to mourn Love, Victor’s cancellation.

“Love Victor’s third season being its final season is my villain origin story,” tweeted one fan, while another shared: “Hulu ending Love Victor at season 3 is SO strange. They don’t have any other original shows to cater to the demographic Love Victor caters to.”

Others expressed how the series “deserves so much more than three seasons,” especially when it was “actually starting to get popular”.

“Whether you loved, hated, or were just completely indifferent to Love, Victor: There goes another LGBTQ+ show for younger audiences,” said another.

Love, Victor’s first two seasons received highly positive reviews from critics and fans of the original film, Love, Simon, which made history upon release as the first film by a major Hollywood studio to revolve around a gay romance.

According to an official description from Hulu, season three “finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be.

“With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

The third and final season will see the return of Michael Cimino as the title character, as well as Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri.

