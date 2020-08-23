Love Island star fears adding same-sex couples would be “too complicated”

The star thought the idea could work as a separate show.

One of the biggest reality TV hits of the past few years has been Love Island. The show spawns fountains of memes and becomes the most talked about thing whenever it’s on. However, the show has only focused on straight, cis couples, leaving LGBTQ+ people out.

There have been numerous mentions of the idea of LGBTQ+ people to featuring on the main show or a same-sex version of the show, and this has a new backer in the form of Love Island star Amy Hart.

Amy competed on the fifth season of the show, initially pairing with ballroom dancer Curtis Pritchard, before voluntarily leaving the show on its 37th day, citing personal reasons.

When asked about the show featuring more diversity with same-sex couples or polyamorous relationships, Metro reports that Amy said: “I think it would be brilliant, but maybe it’s its own show.

“With Love Island, it’s a numbers game, you have your five initial couples and you have your bombshells. If you added different variations to it, it would get too complicated. I would love to see it though.”

Amy also shared her support for the LGBTQ+ community, adding: “I am a big ally of the LGBTQ+ community. I absolutely love Brighton pride, it’s my favourite weekend with my boys.”