Love Island set to feature LGBTQ+ singles in upcoming season

Love is in the air y’all.

The popular summer series Love Island, will finally be adding LGBTQ+ diversity to its cast of singletons for its upcoming season.

According to a report from the Daily Star, ITV revealed that they will be accepting applications from both gay and straight singles.

Producers of the series have said that they are open to any applicant over the age of 18 and looking for love.

In order to bring a new and diverse group, casting bosses have teamed up with the Tinder to recruit a series of “fast track” applicants. The adverts are featured on both straight profiles and LGBTQ+ profiles within the popular dating app.

“ITV and Love Island teamed up with Tinder earlier this year to find a new batch of islanders,” a source revealed.

“They have been placing the ads strategically inside the app so you have to swipe left or right.

“The ads have been showing up on both male and female gay accounts as well as on those of straight people.”