Love Is Blind star Carlton Morton shares heartfelt tribute to ex-boyfriend Chi Chi DeVayne

“I hate that my biggest nightmare has come true.”

Carlton Morton has paid tribute to Chi Chi DeVayne.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the reality star – best known for his role on Netflix’s Love Is Blind – revealed that he was in a relationship with the beloved performer years before she shot to fame on the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“I will miss you insanely, Zavion Michael Davenport,” he wrote. “We spoke a few weeks ago and we joked like always. You were one of my first boyfriends even when I didn’t understand what that meant.

“After we broke up, years later we reconnected and you told me you were on set filming RuPaul’s Drag Race. I know at first I said “WTF” because it was totally random for you. But you knew I supported you no matter what… which is why soon after you called and invited me on tour with you.”

Carlton said the pair travelled to Paris for his birthday when they were in their early 20s, and vowed to each other that they would “make it” in the industry, adding: “ You “made it” and didn’t forget me. You helped me through so much depression and anxiety. I hate that my biggest nightmare has come true.

“I will miss you so much and I’ll end this caption now bc I am out of words. This shit hurts bruh. I love you and I’m glad you and I both said that in our last phone convo. Above anything else, you were one of my BEST friends EVER. No more pain man. Please pray for his family and friends. Gone too soon.”