Love & Hip Hop star Ray J says straight men need to show more support to the LGBTQ+ community

Singer and reality TV star Ray J called on straight men to support the LGBTQ+ community in a new statement.

Taking to his Instagram on 6 June, the Love & Hip Hop star uploaded a 12-minute video message to celebrate Pride Month.

“I’m on my way to work, and I just decided to come on live and give all my gay people, my gay brothers, my gay sisters give them all they flowers,” he said.

The One Wish singer then said he has “nothing but love” for the community before highlighting the array of LGBTQ+ people who work within the entertainment industry.

He then shifted his focus to straight men and expressed the importance of solidarity and acceptance.

“A lot of n****s that’s straight they don’t be trying to shout out to the gay community and all my gay n****s the right way,” he said.

“Listen, I just wanna say that it’s gay pride month. Shout out to all my gay n****s. Should out to everybody in the LGBT community. I told my n****s that there need to be more straight n****s giving love to the gay n****s.”

Elsewhere in the video message, Ray J said he wanted to “sponsor the whole gay Pride Month” by doing “Ray Pride.”

“Cause I want to stamp it. And I wanna make sure we all come together in unity and live life and not give a f**k and get money and ball out and everybody is good, right?” he said.

Towards the end of his speech, the RAYCON businessman said, “he’s educating himself every day” before encouraging people who are in the closet to come out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ray J (@rayj)

“Shout out to a couple of homies that’s still trying to act like they not gay. But I know you gay, and I told you that and I said, ‘Now is the time to just come out and be you,'” he said.

“There’s no reason for you to hide it from nobody. I know, and everybody knows, so just be yourself.”

Shortly after uploading his video, fans and some of his industry peers praised the singer for his celebratory message.

One fan commented: “What’s good, bro thank you for your support for our community.”

Bounce icon Big Freedia also commented, writing: “My brother” alongside a heart emoji.

While we still have a long way to go for proper inclusion, the music industry has steadily seen an influx of support for LGBTQ+ artists.

Back in 2021, popular rapper Jack Harlow collaborated with Grammy winner Lil Nas X on his hit single Industry Baby – which made massive strides on the music charts.

In an interview with Variety, Harlow praised the Montero artist, stating: “I think he’s giving voice to a lot of people and kids who could use one.”

Emerging rapper Saucy Santana has also seen massive success on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram for his hit singles Material Girl and On My Body.