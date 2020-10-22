London Gay Men’s Chorus bring Christmas show Homo Alone to the Clapham Grand

A small group of 16 singers from the internationally-renowned London Gay Men’s Chorus will bring some much-needed festive cheer to the iconic Victorian music hall this Christmas.

The Ensemble from the London Gay Men’s Chorus – an auditioned small group of 16 singers drawn from the 200-strong main chorus – will delight audiences this festive season with their Christmas show Homo Alone. It marks the first major in-person performance by an LGBTQ choir in the UK since the COVID lockdown in the spring. They will perform two shows – an afternoon and an evening performance – on Sunday 20th December.

Lockdown has meant that singing groups, such as the London Gay Men’s Chorus, have been unable to meet for months. In August, restrictions were relaxed to allow rehearsals to take place under COVID-secure conditions. Since then, the chorus has been working hard to find a way to return to the stage and reconnect to audiences through the joy of live music. Featuring 16 socially-distanced singers, Homo Alone aims to bring a heartwarming dose of Christmas cheer following a difficult year.

Artistic Director Simon Sharp said, “Since lockdown began, we’ve been aching to get back on stage where we belong. Zoom rehearsals are no replacement for the thrill of singing together, which is why we’re so glad to be back and performing once more. Now, more than ever, it feels like we need the joy and excitement of live music back in our lives to offer peace and respite in an uncertain world. 2020 has been a difficult year for us all, but we’re determined to end it on a high note.”

Earlier this year, the Clapham Grand hosted the first socially-distanced live music show in the UK since lockdown began, as part of a Government pilot to reopen performance venues safely. Two performances of Homo Alone will take place at the Clapham Grand on Sunday 20 December (4pm & 7:30pm). Tickets are on sale now.

