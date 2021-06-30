Loki’s bisexuality won’t be explored on the series, according to showrunner

Loki is all queered out, it seems.

According to showrunner and director Kate Herron, the character’s bisexuality will not be explored further in the Disney+ series.

In the third episode of the spin-off, the God of Mischief (played by Tom Hiddleston) opened up about his past relationships with Loki variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and said he’s been romantically involved with both ‘princesses and princes’ – reflecting the character’s fluid sexuality from the comics.

With this revelation, Loki made history as the first openly bisexual superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although it was a tiny moment, it was a breath of fresh air to witness some non-heterosexuality in the franchise while also confirming Marvel executives are making good on their previous commitment to diversify their heroes.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Herron said the moment was “very important to everyone” and it was “beautiful” for her to be involved with due to her own bisexuality.

“I didn’t want it to feel like we were just wedging something in, but we had this beautiful scene where these two characters are being really raw and really honest about who they are, and I was like, “Well, it is a part of who he is and who they are.” For me, talking with Michael [Waldron] and Bisha [K. Ali], it just felt like it was the right moment for that line,” she explained.

“This episode is really beautiful for me, because it’s these two characters getting to know each other, so in that sense, it felt like the right place for that conversation to happen. And I thought it was done really beautifully by the writers.

“Obviously, like I’ve said, it’s very personal to me, and I said it was a small step in some ways — because obviously, he’s just talking about it — but in the bigger scale of things, I’m like, oh no, it’s massive actually. If I saw that when I was 10, it would be really big for me. It’s been really nice getting comments from people online.”