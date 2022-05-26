Loki director defends the show’s LGBTQ+ representation after Russell T Davies’ criticism

Loki director Kate Herron has defended the show’s LGBTQ+ representation in response to Russell T Davies’ criticism.

Back in 2021, the highly anticipated series following Asgard’s God of Mischief premiered on Disney+.

Upon its release, the show was met with critical acclaim, with many Marvel fans praising the show for its unique story and Tom Hiddleston’s performance.

Aside from its exploration of multiversal travel, one of the biggest aspects of the show that fans enjoyed was Loki’s landmark coming out moment.

In the third episode, the beloved demigod opened up about his past relationships with his variant Sylvie and admitted he’d been romantically involved with both ‘princesses and princes’ – reflecting the character’s fluid sexuality from the comics.

But even though some viewers praised the show for its LGBTQ+ inclusion, It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies said the moment was a “feeble” gesture.

“I think that’s a very great worry. Loki makes one reference to being bisexual once, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh my god, it’s like a pansexual show,'” he said during a virtual Pride Month panel at Swansea University in 2021.

“It’s like one word. He said the word ‘prince’, and we’re meant to go, ‘Thank you, Disney! Aren’t you marvellous?’ It’s a ridiculous, craven, feeble gesture towards the vital politics and the stories that should be told.”

Now, nearly a year after Davies’ comments, Herron has opened up about the criticism from the Queer As Folk creator in a new interview with Variety.

“I don’t disagree that there should be bigger stories being told, but – and I think he has a right to his opinion – I’m very proud of what we did in the show,” she said.

“Russell is a hero of mine, but like I’ve said, I hope that we did at least open the door and that more stories will come.”

Even though the Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from the epitome of LGBTQ+ inclusivity, there has been a slight increase in queer representation within its latest projects.

Aside from Loki’s queer identity, the MCU has made strides with LGBTQ+ representation last year with its Eternals film.

In the movie, fans were introduced to the franchise’s first-ever openly gay superhero Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry). The film also depicts the character in a happy marriage to his human partner Ben (Haaz Sleiman).

Most recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness served as an introduction to America Chavez, Marvel’s first Latin-American LGBTQ+ character.

Here’s to hoping that Loki will showcase more queer moments in its second season.