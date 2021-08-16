Lizzo speaks out against “fat-phobic” and “racist” abuse in tearful Instagram video

Lizzo and Cardi B have taken to social media to address trolls spreading hateful comments online.

Lizzo streamed on Instagram Live to address the continuous negative comments and racism she had been receiving on the social media platform.

“People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care,” the star said on the Live. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.”

The singer elaborated on how the hateful situation had impacted her: “People saying s*** about me that just doesn’t even make sense,” she added. “It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look.”

The Good As Hell singer also took to Twitter to express her frustration: “Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard.”

Fans and stars immediately came to support the singer-songwriter following her comments.

“I’m so proud of you Lizzo people are gonna talk, but you have power in your voice. thank you for inspiring me,” Chlöe Bailey tweeted.

😘thank uuu u know how it is out here but fuck the haters We Rise https://t.co/uFb9hVcKd2 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, 2021

Bella Poarch also shared support for the singer, tweeting: “Sad to see society and the internet come together to try and take down people, especially such positive leaders and role models. This is the part that jades me about the world. We’ll never appreciate greatness until it’s gone.”

One fan addressed the uncalled for nature of the hate towards the singer.

“Lizzo makes a song about people spending energy trying to bring women down. Twitter makes fun about her talent and mostly her appearance, and then she cries on IG live while addressing how damaging this culture is, and she gets made fun of for crying. Y’all so f*cking weird.”

Rumours co-artist Cardi B also took a stand against the hate and racism being directed towards Lizzo, following their collaboration together.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” Cardi B posted.

“Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”