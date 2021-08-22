Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp condemns fans for homophobic chant

Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has condemned fans for their homophobic chants and behaviour towards players in a new interview.

During a sit down with Kop Outs! founder Paul Amann, Klopp open up about the homophobic chants that were spewed at Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour.

“I never understand why you would sing a song if it was against something in a football stadium,” he said.

“I never got that. I never liked it. In our case, we have probably the best songbook in the world. It’s easy to decide not to sing the song anymore.

“So, we can decide now, this is not our song anymore. I’m not sure if people listen to me but it would be nice. I don’t want to hear it anymore for so many reasons.”

On Friday (13 August), after Liverpool’s win against Norwich City fans were caught chanting “rent boy” at Gilmour. The long-running offensive term has often been used in the past towards Chelsea and their players.

Klopp went on to say that songs that don’t motivate and push players are a “waste of time.”

“When they start singing ‘Bobby Firmino’, ‘Mo Salah’, ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ this kind of stuff, that gives you goosebumps and a push,” he explained. “The other songs are completely a waste of time and if you think what you sing, you are an idiot.”